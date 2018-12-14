Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Happy holidays! Our favorite royals have released photos from their Christmas cards, commemorating the remarkable year gone by.

The photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shows the couple with their crew, dressed in jeans and sitting on a tree trunk outside their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England. Matt Porteous / Kensington Palace via Getty Images

The former Kate Middleton is holding a smiling Prince Louis, who joined the family in April. The couple’s 3-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte, stands between her parents while a boot-clad Prince George, 5, holds on to his father in playful one-legged pose. The entire party of five looks delighted!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex selected a very stylistically different photo for their Christmas card.

Prince Harry and his wife, the former Meghan Markle, released a glamorous black and white picture of them on their wedding night.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, watching fireworks during their wedding reception, selected this photo for their Christmas card. Chris Allerton / Kensington Palace via Getty Images

The photograph shows the couple, arms locked around each other’s waist, enjoying a fireworks show above a pond at the Frogmore House during their May 19 wedding reception.

Kensington Palace released both Christmas card photos at the same time Friday on the wire service and through royal social media accounts.

Clarence House, the royal residence of William and Harry's father, Prince Charles, also issued a photograph of the Prince of Wales and his wife, Camilla.

The photo features the couple on a bench in the garden of Clarence House over the summer. It appears to be taken around the same time as a series of family photos taken on the same grounds to commemorate Charles' 70th birthday.

The Christmas photos reflect a momentous year for the royal family. In addition to Charles' milestone birthday, he welcomed his third grandchild and recently released photos show he has been absolutely thrilled about the addition.

Louis's arrival in April was watched closely across the globe. The 8-pound, 7-ounce baby is the fifth in line to the British throne, behind his siblings, their father and their grandfather.

Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, depart St. Mary's Hospital with Louis on April 23. Getty Images

His arrival bumped Harry, once known as “the spare to the heir,” down to sixth place in the order of succession.

But the Duke of Sussex had an incredible year full of his own milestones.

He and Meghan were married on May 19 in a grand ceremony on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The new bride and groom kiss as they depart St. George's Chapel following their wedding ceremony. Getty Images

Five months later, the couple announced they were expecting their first child in the spring of 2019.

And last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they plan to move from their Kensington Palace apartment in the beginning of the new year to a home on the grounds of the Windsor Estate, where they wed. Specifically, they will move to Frogmore Cottage, a two-story residence near Frogmore House, the site of their wedding reception.