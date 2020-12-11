Prince William, Kate Middleton and kids dress in holiday finest for evening out

Now, this is what we call a royal evening out!

Prince William and Kate Middleton brought their three adorable children to a special holiday performance honoring the U.K.'s essential workers and their families, some of whom were in attendance.

According to a news release from Kensington Palace, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined "National Health Service staff, delivery drivers, refuse collectors, emergency services staff, charity workers and volunteers" who had all been invited to The National Lottery's "Pantoland at the Palladium" (starring actors Julian Clary and Elaine Page) at The London Palladium Friday night.

During intermission, the royal couple also met with several essential workers to hear about what the past year has been like on the job for them.

The duke and duchess's young children, Prince George, 7; Princess Charlotte, 5; and Prince Louis, 2, joined their parents for the evening and from the photos, you can tell they are growing up so fast! It's a treat to see them all out and about together (much as they did in September, hanging out in the gardens of Kensington Palace with Sir David Attenborough).

Kate wore a black dress with a white print and puff sleeves, along with a printed burgundy and white face mask; while William sported a navy blue blazer over a red sweater, paired with a matching navy and white dotted face mask. As for the kids, who walked the red carpet with their parents, George wore a striped black and dark red sweater, Charlotte had on a grey tartan dress and Louis looked smart in a buttoned-up navy jacket.

Earlier this month, the duke and duchess traveled on the Royal Train throughout England, Scotland and Wales and paid tribute to essential workers and the organizations that have risen to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince William gave a short speech to the workers in attendance before the "Pantoland" pantomime performance, noting, "You have given your absolute all this year, and made remarkable sacrifices. So too have your families, who I'm sure have seen far less of you than they would have liked. ... You are representative of the huge number of people across the U.K. who have stepped forward to make a difference this year in so many crucial ways. The country owes you a huge debt of gratitude."

