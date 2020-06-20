Kate Middleton snaps gorgeous pics of Prince William playing with their kids

Prince William and his three kids had fun horsing around earlier this month in an adorable moment that was captured on camera by the Duchess of Cambridge.

The photos were shared in honor of the Duke of Cambridge's 38th birthday, which happens to fall on Father's Day this year.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow," said a post on the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram.

In the first photo, Prince William and his three kids posed on an outdoor swing. The proud dad held his youngest son, Prince Louis, 2. Princess Charlotte, 5, stood next to them and wrapped her arm around her dad. Prince George, 6, had a huge smile for the camera as he stood behind them and held onto swing.

Another photo shows a royal pile-up that plenty of parents will find relatable. Prince William laid in the grass while his three kids climbed on top of him and seemed to be all giggles as they roughhoused with their dad.

Duchess of Cambridge

Both photos were captured by the former Kate Middleton earlier this month at the family's home in Norfolk, England.

The couple have been busy reaching out to people during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, when non-essential shops started to re-open, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited two local businesses to find out how they were doing in the return to a "new normal."

William visited Smiths the Bakers in King's Lynn in Norfolk, England, on Friday morning to see how the bakery is faring after 11 weeks of being closed. The duchess paid a separate visit to Fakenham Garden Centre in Hempton. She told the employees that she often visits garden centers with the children, who have been growing tomato plants at home, according Sunday Times royal correspondent Roya Nikkah.