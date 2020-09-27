Prince William and Kate Middleton share new photos of George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis had a special afternoon earlier this week!

Following an outdoor screening of Sir David Attenborough’s upcoming documentary, “David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet,” Prince William, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, along with their three children posed for a couple of photos with the beloved 94-year-old British broadcaster and environmentalist.

In the photos, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, can be seen in the gardens of Kensington Palace. Sir David and George also shared a very special moment together!

"When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark 🦷 the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’)," the caption explained.

"Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago. Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today."

Prince George and Prince Louis snuggling up with dad! Kensington Palace / Instagram

The Kensington Royal Instagram account shared a photo from the film screening Friday, showing a shot of two black director's chairs labeled with “Prince William” and “Sir David” respectively, in gold lettering.

The post was captioned with a few fitting emojis, including a pair of wide eyes, a movie camera, and, of course, the Earth.

Attenborough also joined Instagram for the first time earlier this week and two days later, already has 3.9 million followers on the social media platform. He posted his first video on Thursday explaining that he will be recording and sharing upcoming messages about environmental problems and solutions.

Throughout the coroanvirus pandemic, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children have stayed mostly out of the public eye, aside from some appearances in support of health care workers and visits to independent businesses affected by the pandemic once non-essential businesses began to open back up.

The duchess has taken on a role as the unofficial photographer for her family and shared plenty of adorable family shots throughout the last four months.

For William’s 38th birthday in June, the duchess snapped a few family photos to celebrate the occasion. In the first photo, William and his three children pose on a rope-and-wooden swing outside while they all smile for the camera. In another photo, the three kids can be seen piling on top of William’s back in the grass.

The duchess also took some smiley shots of her eldest son, George, earlier in the summer that were shared on the Kensington Royal account to commemorate his 7th birthday on July 22.