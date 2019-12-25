Prince William and Kate Middleton send Christmas wishes with new family photo

It’s a very royal Christmas!

Kensington Palace just released a sweet holiday photo featuring Prince William, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is not in the picture, as she was the one behind the camera. The former Kate Middleton snapped the photo of her family earlier this year in Norfolk, England, where they have a country home.

The sweet photo gives fans a glimpse at how quickly the royal children are growing up. Princess Charlotte and Prince George give sly smiles to the camera, while little Prince Louis gets a kiss from his dad.

The family's Christmas card was leaked to the public earlier this month. That photo featured the family of five posing on a vintage motorcycle.

The card was signed “Catherine” and included the message, “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

Proud grandmother and great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth has already framed the duke and duchess's earlier Christmas photo, Kensington Palace revealed on Instagram.

She displayed the picture on her desk while delivering her annual Christmas address, as seen in a photo posted by the palace.

Royal fans also got a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recently released Christmas e-card this week. In the black-and-white family photo with animated, twinkling lights, Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle smile in the background while baby Archie poses front and center.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

For the first time in a few years, the two royal families will not be spending Christmas together. The Duke of Duchess of Sussex are spending the holiday in Canada with the duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will spend Christmas at the royal estate in Sandringham as usual with the queen and other relatives.

A very merry Christmas to the entire royal family!