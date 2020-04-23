Watch Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids clap for health care workers

Every night all across the world, people are taking to their stoops and windows to clap for the first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are joining that mass standing ovation, as evident in an adorable new video shared by the BBC.

During the BBC charity special "Big Night In" on Thursday night, William and comedian Stephen Fry appeared in a skit to provide some levity during these stressful times. The pair jokingly quipped about what they are watching on television to pass the time.

Prince William’s acting skills in a ‘Blackadder’ sketch for #BigNightIn 📺 🎭

And William, Kate George, Charlotte and Louis’s contribution to #ClapForCarers 👏🏼 👏🏼

WATCH 👇 pic.twitter.com/0iwF0VSdwQ — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) April 23, 2020

"They told me 'Tiger King' is rather good," Fry said, referring to the popular Netflix series about big-cat breeding in the United States.

"I tend to avoid shows about royalty," William responded.

The pair then realized it was time for Clap for Our Carers, a movement that began in the United Kingdom as a way for the nation to show its solidarity in supporting the essential workers during these trying times.

William added, "Let me just see if i can find my socks, and my shoes, and my trousers ..."

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Stephen Fry lead tonight's #ClapForOurCarers as the nation shows its support for NHS staff and key workershttps://t.co/54BYlG8GeN #ClapForTheNHS pic.twitter.com/hHBkpU24HZ — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 23, 2020

After Fry made it out onto his front stoop to clap, William took to his stoop at Anmer Hall, his family's country residence. Joined by the former Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 2, the quintet looked absolutely adorable as they paid tribute to the brave men and women fighting the coronavirus.

An endearing observation to their short appearance: They all wore different shades of blue — the official color of the U.K.'s National Health Service.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appeared in the televised special as well, and can be seen standing in front of their Birkhall residence in Scotland.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall joined tonight’s #ClapforCarers giving thanks to our NHS, key workers, carers and volunteers.

@ClarenceHouse | #TheBigNightIn pic.twitter.com/Bf97rIHE5z — BBC (@BBC) April 23, 2020

This isn't the first time the royal family has shared a glimpse of them taking part in the national call to action. In March, they shared a video clip of just the kids paying tribute on their lawn.

In the United Kingdom, the coronavirus has infected 133,495 people, killing 18,100 of those sick as of Thursday morning.