Prince Louis turns 2! See new pics of the royal toddler

Happy birthday, Prince Louis!

The toddler, who’s fifth in line to the British throne, turns 2 Thursday, and the royal family is celebrating the little one’s big day with brand-new photos taken by his mom, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis's handiwork ahead of his second birthday!🎨



We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis's second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April.

And what a difference a year has made!

Kensington Palace released the photos of the youngest child of Prince William and the former Kate Middleton in honor of the occasion, and the shots really highlight just how much Louis has grown.

The Duchess of Cambridge / Reuters

After all, it was just 11 months ago that royal watchers got a glimpse of his very first public steps.

And so much has happened since then.

In December, Prince Louis’ mom revealed that one of his very first words was the name “Mary,” a tidbit she shared with former “Great British Bake Off” star Mary Berry during a BBC Christmas special. The duchess said he latched on to the iconic chef’s name “because right at his height are all of my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf.”

Prince Louis celebrating turning 2 years old. The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace

And, of course, just last month, Louis joined his big siblings, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, to clap for health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

This isn't the first time the duchess has photographed her youngest child. The mother of three has become an accomplished photographer over the years, documenting many of her children’s special moments, including the very first official photo of Louis that was ever released, as well as the pics that marked his first birthday, too.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace.



This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte's third Birthday.

Louis’ birthday comes less than two weeks before that of two other wee ones in the royal line of succession.

His sister, Charlotte, will turn 5 on May 2, and his cousin, Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will celebrate his first birthday May 6.

Here’s to hoping that means royal watchers can expect to see more adorable images soon.