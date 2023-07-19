Taylor Lautner shares what it was like to introduce ex Taylor Swift to his wife, Tay

Taylor Lautner is sharing how he handled introducing his wife, Tay Lautner, to Taylor Swift, who happens to be his ex-girlfriend.

All three Taylors recently caught up with each other at one of Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 7.

The “Twilight” star and his wife, who have been married since 2022, discussed their friendship with the pop superstar on an episode of their podcast, “The Squeeze.”

During the episode, which was released July 19, the couple answered a series of questions about the “Anti-Hero” singer, including one about introducing an ex to a spouse. Swift and Taylor Lautner briefly dated around 2010, and her apologetic ballad “Back to December” is rumored to be about their split.

One fan posed a question to the 31-year-old actor that said, “What was it like for you to spend time with them both together knowing that Tay’s a fan?”

“It was great,” Taylor Lautner replied, laughing. “I know on paper it sounds like a tough situation, but I not once was ever worried about it.”

He said that he and his wife are secure in their relationship. Taylor Lautner went on to praise Tay Lautner for being “the coolest, chillest person ever.”

“She also is a die hard fan of that person,” he added, speaking about the singer-songwriter.

He then complimented Swift, whom he referred to as “blond girl Tay," differentiating her from his wife, whom his family simply calls "girl Tay." He also called the musician “the sweetest human being on Earth.”

“So it was kind of just a perfect situation. Let’s run it back,” he said as his wife agreed.

For the next fan question, one person mentioned that Tay Lautner has spoken in the past about separating her husband from his public image as an actor in the “Twilight” franchise.

“Is Taylor Swift, the superstar, a different person from Taylor Swift, your husband’s ex and your now friend?” one fan wondered.

Tay Lautner responded, “For sure. I definitely think that applies here.”

She explained that Swift is so “laidback” it is hard to believe she is one of the biggest artists in the world.

“And I love meeting people like that, that are just so, like, laidback and you can just have genuine conversations with them,” Tay Lautner continued. “She’s cracking jokes. She’s hysterical. It’s been so fun to get to know her.”

She concluded, “I love having people like that in my life and in our life. So I feel really thankful to be able to call her friend.”

Swift expressed a similar sentiment after inviting Taylor Lautner to join her at her July 7 concert to reveal the music video for her new song, “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault).”

Taylor Lautner stars in the video alongside Joey King and Presley Cash. They all work together to free Swift from an actual vault — representing her efforts to own the rights to her songs by re-recording her past albums.

Swift gushed about being reunited with Taylor Lautner in a tweet hours after the concert ended.

“Taytay is INCREDIBLE in this (didn’t have a stunt double!) and shout out to Tay Lautner for being so awesome to hang with on set,” she said, in part.

“The Tale of 3 Taylors,” she joked, adding a laughing face emoji.

Taylor Lautner also posted about teaming up with Swift for her latest music video. He shared a picture on Instagram of the three Taylors re-creating the famous Spider-Man meme.

“Secrets out! Tonight was wild,” he said in the caption.

Tay Lautner shared photos from the set of the music video, too.

She uploaded a picture of the trio smiling together. On the second slide, she shared a throwback photo from 2010 when she met the singer as a fan, wearing a “Team Taylor” tank top.

“@taylorswift you are not only one of the most talented people to ever walk this earth (truly don’t think there is anything you can’t do) but you are also one of THE kindest people,” Tay Lautner captioned the post, in part.

She added, “You welcomed my husband and I into your camp with open arms and the warmest heart.”