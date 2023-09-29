Savannah Guthrie says daughter Vale told her Travis Kelce ‘better not break’ Taylor Swift’s heart

People of all ages are invested in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story — including Savannah Guthrie's daughter.

During the Sept. 28 episode of TODAY, the co-anchor joked how her 9-year-old daughter Vale was concerned about Swift's love life.

“My 9-year-old’s talking about it. She’s like, ‘Is it real mom? He better not break her heart,’” Savannah said. “My daughter said this morning, ‘If he breaks her heart, I’ll break him.’”

Vale is very much a Swiftie and she has the friendship bracelets to prove it. The mother-daughter duo got all dolled up to attend Swift's concert in Los Angeles back in August.

"We are ready for it! @taylorswift," Savannah captioned the sweet photo of her and Vale before the concert.

Savannah later posted a video montage set to Swift’s “Never Grow Up (Taylor’s Version)” filled with photos and videos of her and Vale on their way to the show, enjoying the concert and more.

“memories for a lifetime with my beautiful girl. thank you @taylorswift for singing your heart out every single night,” Savannah wrote. “feeling so grateful and lucky to have seen this in person with the little girl of my wildest dreams.”

Vale isn't the only one curious about the singer and athlete hanging out. The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end had previously expressed his interest in Swift after he said he tried to give her a bracelet with his number, then invited her to his game.

Things got serious when the singer was spotted at the Chief's game, cheering Kelce on alongside his mom. They then left together and photos of the two have since been circulating the internet.

A source told NBC News that the pair are “just getting to know each other” and it’s not the first time they have hung out. They met up about a month ago in New York.

Fans and people invested in their enchanted romance, are hoping to catch Swift at the Chief’s game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 1. Two sources close to the situation confirmed to NBC News that she plans to attend.

While representatives for Swift declined to comment, Swifites know all too well that the singer most likely won’t confirm or spill any details about her time with Kelce.

The NFL star, however, spoke about having Swift at his game on the Sept. 27 episode of his podcast with brother Jason Kelce, “New Heights.” He gave the pop star a shoutout and called “pretty ballsy” for attending his game.

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” he said. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that, you know, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course.”