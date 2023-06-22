Kelly Clarkson explains why she’s ‘not looking at all’ for romance right now

Kelly Clarkson says she's open to love but just isn't pursuing it at this time.

She appeared on TODAY June 22 to discuss her new album, "Chemistry," which is filled with songs inspired by her relationship with ex Brandon Blackstock and their subsequent divorce, which was finalized in 2022 after nine years of marriage.

TODAY's Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb asked the original "American Idol" winner what her dating life is like now.

"You must have every one of your friends trying to set you up," Carson, who's also Clarkson's co-worker over at "The Voice," said. "Where are you at with that?"

"Not my friends, but people will," the "Stronger" singer clarified.

"Are you into that process?" Carson asked.

"No, we've talked a little briefly on 'The Voice' because (you'll tell me), 'Don't give up on people just because it didn't work out,'" she recalled.

"I'm not that way at all," she said. "I'm not in a bitter place. I love love. I know I have a song on the album called 'I Hate Love.' It's a moment. I wrote about it. Whatever. But, I love love."

"I'm not closed off, but I'm just not looking at all either," she added.

Fans have described "Chemistry" as the singer's divorce album. Clarkson and Blackstock co-parent their kids, River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7. Clarkson has been rather open about some aspects of her divorce, and "Chemistry" is her first new album since her split from Blackstock.

"Do you think — I wondered this when I heard the album because it's amazing — do you think about your ex listening to it," Hoda asked.

"No," the "Because of You" singer answered flatly. "I don't know if he'd care anyway."

She said they have texted about it, though, and she explained their full journey is included.

"I was like hey, I didn't just diminish us down to one thing," she said. "It's all in there: the ride. The beauty is in there as well. Now, there's a lot of pain, but that's what happens."