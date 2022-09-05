Kelly Clarkson shares heartfelt post on 20th anniversary of ‘American Idol’ win

Kelly Clarkson is looking back at the moment that launched her incredible career.

Two decades ago — long before she became a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, a Daytime Emmy-winning talk show host, the author of a successful series of children’s books and a veteran talent show coach — Clarkson was named the first-ever winner of “American Idol.”

Kelly Clarkson is seen moments after winning "American Idol" on Sept. 4, 2002, in Hollywood, Calif. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

On Sept. 4, the 40-year-old entertainer took to social media to celebrate the anniversary of her big break.

"20 years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life," she wrote in a heartfelt post she shared on both Instagram and Twitter. "That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days."

Clarkson went on to rave about all the people who've come into her life since that win on September 4, 2002.

"The family and friendships I have created over these 20 years in music and tv are priceless to me," Clarkson continued. "We only get so many trips around the sun and while I am proud and feel abundantly blessed for the successes and failures that I have learned from, I am most proud and grateful for those friends that have become family, and for their arms that have held me when I needed it and their hearts that listened to me when I felt lost. Without them I would not be where I am. I would probably not be here at all."

But the people she saved her biggest expression of gratitude for were her earliest fans, the ones who called into the freshman season of the talent competition to vote for her again and again.

American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson is embraced by Idol contestants on Sept. 4, 2002 in Hollywood, Calif. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"Thank you so much to every single person that voted 20 years ago!" she wrote as she closed her message. "Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! I hope all of you have people in your lives that fill you with laughter, and hope, and happiness, and if you don’t feel like you have that, then keep searching because I promise you they’re looking for you too."