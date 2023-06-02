Kelly Clarkson and Steve Martin make a great musical duo.

On June 2, Clarkson released her new song, "i hate love," which she recorded with Martin, who played the banjo on the track. In a video shared on YouTube, Clarkson performs the song at Los Angeles' Belasco Theatre as part of a one-night-only performance she did last month for her upcoming album, "Chemistry."

"I'm a huge Steve Martin fan because I'm a live and breathing," she said on stage. "I had this crazy idea, I was telling Jesse Shatkin, my producer, I was like, 'Do you think he'd play on it, because he's like a b----- musician?' And I really wanted banjo. He said yes!"

Clarkson said the collaboration is "so cool" and also revealed why she references the actor in the lyrics.

In verse two, she sings, “I hate love / And ‘The Notebook’ lied / ‘It’s Complicated’ is more like what happened / So you can keep Gosling and I’ll take Steve Martin / I hate love / And all it’s shine / Not all that glitters is golden / And sometimes love can leave you behind.”

Clarkson noted that Martin’s 2009 movie, “It’s Complicated,” is one of her "favorite movies ever," and she believes the storyline is more realistic than Gosling's 2004 movie, “The Notebook,” which shows a young couple falling in love in 1940s North Carolina and staying together for the rest of their lives.

"It's Complicated" is about a divorced couple (Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin) who reignite the spark in their relationship after he gets married to a younger woman. But in the midst of them having an affair, Streep's character, Jane, seems to find herself drawn to another man (Martin) who also makes her feel alive again.

Clarkson, who recently went through a divorce with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, said “It’s Complicated” is “real life.”

“Not like that bulls--- they sell you in ‘The Notebook,’ she added.

In a press release about “i hate love,” Clarkson echoed her lyrical statement: “The amazing banjo skills you hear on this is brought to you by the one and only Steve Martin! I’d choose Martin over Gosling every time y’all!”