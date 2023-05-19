Kelly Clarkson’s upbeat new song shows her upcoming album isn’t just about the ‘bad’ of a relationship

Kelly Clarkson sings about love being “like a fire” in her latest single, “Favorite Kind of High.”

On May 19, the Grammy winner released the new single from her forthcoming album, “Chemistry.” The song accompanies a video of a live performance at her birthday concert at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles in April.

At the top of the video, Clarkson shares that she threw all of the things into the album, which she has previously hinted dabbles in her divorce. Clarkson finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2022.

Clarkson explains the intention behind the song and her album, sharing that she wanted them to be an honest reflection of the entirety of her relationship.

“This next song, man, this is a sexy-ass song, y’all,” she says to the crowd’s cheers. “So here’s the thing: I don’t want just some sad ‘I got divorced and my life sucks' dumpster fire record.

“Now that’s in there,” she continues with a laugh. “But I wanted it to be about the whole relationship because one thing I have learned in a lot of therapy is it’s not about just the bad.

“(The relationship) was a whole thing; it doesn’t mean everything is bad,” she adds. “There’s nothing like that high, like when you first see someone, and you’re like, ‘Oh, s---, you know, I wonder if they’re single?’ So this is called ‘Favorite Kind of High.’”

“Chemistry” is Clarkson’s first album since 2021's “When Christmas Comes Around...” The album is set to be released on June 23, though Clarkson has slowly rolled out singles from the album in the lead-up to its debut.

In April, the singer performed the single “Mine” from the album during the "Kellyoke" portion of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“It was just a different vibe for me overall, so I was very excited about it,” the singer said of the song’s lyrics. “Obviously, I was also just very angry and sad. But anyway, I did, I let it out, and I feel great now.”

Clarkson has also released the song “Me.”

“This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship,” she explained in March. “And a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing. So there’s the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on in it.”