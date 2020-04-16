Kelly Clarkson reveals why 'the message is perfect' for new song, 'I Dare You'

Kelly Clarkson may be quarantined in a Montana cabin, but that isn’t stopping her from sharing her music.

The “Voice” coach and original “American Idol” champ dropped a new single today called “I Dare You.” It’s an ambitious piece of music because she recorded several versions of the song in foreign languages.

“I’ve had it for over a year, Hoda,” she told Hoda Kotb Thursday on TODAY. “We’ve been working on this project for over a year because there’s multi languages. There’s multiple languages.”

Clarkson, who has taken to hosting her talk show from her cabin, said recording a track like this has been on her mind for a long time.

“I grew up singing opera and I grew up singing different languages, like German, French, Italian and Spanish, that kind of stuff. And Latin. I always had the idea to do this as a project in my career and I never really had the song that I felt like fit with it nor did I have the team that really would back it, the idea,” she said.

The “Stronger” singer said she didn’t postpone the release date for “I Dare You” because it will resonate with everyone.

“It was really cool. The message was perfect. I thought it was kind of globally connecting and I wanted to do that musically and then all this happened and we became extremely connected globally,” she said, referring to the quarantine.

“And so, we just kept the release date because we were gonna shelve it for a minute, but it was planned to come out today and I thought maybe people need this kind of message right now, so we just kept with it.”

And what exactly is the message?

“It’s basically I dare you to love instead of fear, instead of hate, instead of wonder about something and actually people just engage with themselves again,” she said.

“And remember that we’re all a human race. Even though we’re from all different parts of the world and different religions, politics, whatever, you know at the end of the day we’re all the same human race. And I thought, ‘Wow, how ironic that we’re releasing this single in this time where we really are all connected.'”

Clarkson, who told Hoda that it’s “insane” being holed up with three kids, has also kept busy recording her signature "Kellyoke" segment of her show from her bathroom. She says it’s a good place to go, for many reasons, particularly when you consider her kids are always lurking.

“It kinda has great acoustics if you don’t have a studio going on and you’re trying to do something, but also, let’s be real. I’m in a small cabin and there’s nowhere to go that you’re alone, except for when you’re going to the bathroom, so that’s where I went,” she said.