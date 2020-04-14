If tough times have got you down, Kelly Clarkson’s 5-year-old daughter wants you to know: “It’s OK.”

That’s the message River Rose delivers in a short but sweet video in which she takes over her mom’s talk show duties — and makes a strong case for a future show of her own.

“Hi everybody,” the little one says as she grips a wine glass filled with orange juice. “I know there’s a sickness going around, and we can’t be together, but it’s OK.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

And although she actually pronounces sickness as “snickness,” she still comes across as an authority on the topic as she makes her case for “OK.” After all, in the reassuring words of River Rose, “We can still call. … and when you’re sleeping, you can still dream about your children.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The clip opens and closes with the usual “The Kelly Clarkson Show” graphic, though the name was altered for the pint-size replacement host.

But before it closes, River Rose says, "I hope you’re doing fine, and I love you." Then, blowing a kiss toward the camera, she adds, “Bye!”

Kelly Clarkson and husband Brandon Blackstock pose with their children, Savannah, River Rose, Remy, and Seth at the world premiere of "UglyDolls" on April 27, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Getty images

The caption below the YouTube video reads, “Since every day is Take Your Daughter to Work Day when you're in quarantine, Kelly Clarkson's daughter River Rose tries her hand at being a talk show host and spreads some cheer. Like mother, like daughter!”

But, as regular viewers of Clarkson’s daytime show know, this isn’t the first time her daughter has stolen the show — it’s not even the first time this month.

Just last week, she and her 4-year-old brother, Remy, crashed mom’s chat with her “Trolls World Tour” co-stars, Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, in the cutest way possible.

(Disclosure: Universal Pictures shares the same parent company with TODAY.)

The two tots even stole the spotlight when Clarkson co-hosted the fourth hour with Hoda Kotb in 2017.

Here’s hoping the family’s close quarters in quarantine mean more surprise appearances are on the way.