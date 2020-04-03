Kelly Clarkson reveals new music coming later this month

It’s been years since Kelly Clarkson has blessed us with new music, but it seems like that’s about to change!

Clarkson posted on her social media accounts that she is dropping a new single on April 16.

“This is my favorite/hardest project that I’ve ever worked on,” she wrote. “I can’t wait for you to hear 'I Dare You' out everywhere April 16th!”

The new song is presumably part of her upcoming album — for which we still don’t know the title or release date.

Clarkson tweeted last April she was recording a new album when she posted about her Easter plans.

“Yoga, coffee, easter baskets, egg hunt, breakfast with the little kiddos & hubby, & now I’m off to the studio to work on the new album!” she posted at the time. “Happy Easter y’all!”

Clarkson told E! News at the Billboard Music Awards last year that this album will sound like a mixture of her biggest records: “Breakaway,” “Stronger” and “Meaning Of Life.”

“It’s a little bit more pop and it still has that soulful stuff in there,” she said of her upcoming album as she walked the red carpet. “I just was kind of in a different mood.”

It will be a treat to hear new music from the “American Idol” alumna, but she’s been keeping busy lately with her other gigs as a coach on “The Voice” and host of her own daytime talk show. She performs covers of other songs on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in a fun segment called “Kellyoke.”

Nowadays, as everyone socially isolates to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus and her show is on a forced hiatus, Clarkson has been occasionally posting videos of herself singing covers from her bathroom in Montana.

Her new album sounds like it will be something to look forward to, and we can’t wait to hear her new tracks!