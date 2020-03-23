Desperate times call for desperate measures — as many people around the world can attest in the age of self-quarantines, shelter-in-places notices and social distancing.

And over the weekend, Kelly Clarkson had to come up with a desperate measure of her own when the pipes froze up in the cabin where she and her family have hunkered down amid the coronavirus outbreak.

So our plumbing froze up at our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my toddler’s potty 🤣💁🏼‍♀️ And just like that I have no pride or shame! Each day brings something I thought I’d never do hahahaha — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) March 22, 2020

“So our plumbing froze up at our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my toddler’s potty,” the 37-year-old confessed in a tweet she shared Sunday.

However, Clarkson, who’s mom to 3-year-old son Remy and 5-year-old daughter River, didn’t let the tiny toilet situation get her down.

“And just like that I have no pride or shame!” she told her followers. “Each day brings something I thought I’d never do hahahaha.”

In the comments that followed her post, fans cheered her humor, ingenuity and her commitment to always “keep it real.”

This marks the second time in recent days that the “Broken & Beautiful” singer’s bathroom has prompted her to take to social media. But the first time was a bit less awkward.

Last Thursday, she relocated her “Kelly Clarkson Show” singing segment, "Kellyoke," from its Los Angeles set to her Montana bathroom, as she belted out Mariah Carey’s “Vanishing.”

“Brought to you by my closet over there,” she said, gesturing over her shoulder. “I’m in a bathroom. It’s cool.”