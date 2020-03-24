Kelly Clarkson honors Kenny Rogers in latest bathroom installment of 'Kellyoke'

Kelly Clarkson is paying tribute to Kenny Rogers in her latest bathroom installment of "Kellyoke."

The "Kelly Clarkson Show" host honored the late country singer, who died last Friday at age 81, by performing a soulful a cappella version of his 1977 hit "Sweet Music Man" in a video she shared Tuesday to Instagram.

Clarkson filmed herself singing the song inside the bathroom of her Montana cabin, where she and her family have been in quarantine because of the coronavirus outbreak. She began sharing homemade "Kellyoke" videos last week after the virus forced her daytime talk show to go on hiatus.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"I don't have anywhere to go in this cabin except for the bathroom so you're here with me again," Clarkson said in her latest clip. "And for all of you that were concerned, our plumbing is fixed. That was exciting."

"I was planning on doing (a different song), and then Kenny Rogers passed and I thought I would honor him. What a beautiful man. Beautiful songwriter. Beautiful singer. Actor. He did all of the things," she shared.

Clarkson called the late Kenny Rogers "a beautiful man." Getty Images

Clarkson said she chose the "super depressing" song because it was her "favorite" of Rogers. After singing the tune, she asked viewers, "Isn't it so pretty?"

Last Friday, Clarkson sang a cover of Mariah Carey's heartbreaking single "Vanishing." She promised she'd perform more "uplifting" tunes as the "Kellyoke" bathroom series continues.

The relatable singer also revealed she dashed off to the cabin without packing enough clothes for her kids, River Rose, 5, and Remington, 3. Now, she was trying to buy shoes for Remington online.

"My 3-year-old grew out of, like, all his stuff. We just left so quickly. There wasn't time. So hopefully we'll get stuff — or he'll just wear really small shoes and clothes."

"He'll just be high-waterin' it," she joked.

Clarkson ended her video by telling fans she hoped the coronavirus would inspire people to be kinder to each other — and perhaps even help Americans to feel more united.

"We're all in this together," she said.