Kelly Clarkson belts out 'Kellyoke' from her bathroom while self-quarantining

The coronavirus outbreak is changing the way we live, so it’s no surprise to see a growing number of entertainers change the way they entertain while following pandemic protocols.

Jimmy Fallon’s now producing mini-episodes of “The Tonight Show” from his own home, Debbie Allen has offered a dance lesson on Instagram Live, and now Kelly Clarkson has moved her beloved Kellyoke segment from the set of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” all the way to a bathroom in Montana.

The singer, talk show host and “Voice” coach is currently hunkering down with family in a cabin on her Montana ranch, but she’s not letting self-quarantine keep her from her devoted fans.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“People are asking me to do the ‘Kelly requests,’ like from the TV show,” she explained in a clip she shared on Instagram. “I thought I’d start with ‘Vanishing.’”

The Mariah Carey ballad has been on her mind ever since a “Voice” contestant recently referred to it as her favorite from the iconic vocalist — to which Clarkson, who’s a superfan of Carey’s 1990 eponymous album, replied, “Oh, my gosh, girl! That’s like track five.”

Kelly, I'll take your track 5 and raise you a track 3 on Meaning of Life! ❤️ @kellyclarkson

+ Mandi that was so beautiful, rooting for you all the way!! ❤️ https://t.co/2ikAv0ZPYY — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 18, 2020

“It kind of made my day when I saw Mariah Carey tweet me (about it),” Clarkson said before belting out a powerful a cappella version of the song from the unexpected location.

“Brought to you by my closet over there,” she said, gesturing over her shoulder. “I’m in a bathroom. It’s cool.”

Followers dubbed the performance “amazing,” “beautiful” and “social distancing at its best” — and that latter point was something Clarkson brought up herself.

“I hope y’all are staying safe with your families, in all realness,” she said after finishing the song.

“Please keep social distancing a thing. You know all of our people, the doctors in the medical field, the nurses, I know a lot of them. They are putting their lives on the line to make sure everybody is healthy. So please do them the respect of just keeping a distance from everybody.”

The 37-year-old then promised more musical clips would be on the way.

“It’s just a really crappy time, but that’s OK. We’re going to get through it," she said.