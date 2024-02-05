Kelly Clarkson stuns at Grammy Awards with 7-year-old son, Remy, as her date

Kelly Clarkson rocked the red carpet with her son Remington “Remy” Alexander on Feb. 4 at the annual Grammy Awards in downtown Los Angeles.

The "Chemistry" singer made an appearance with her son, 7, in a white off-the-shoulder gown. Remy wore a dark red velvet suit with a flower boutonniere.

Clarkson shares Remy and older daughter, River, with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Remington Alexander and Kelly Clarkson at the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Clarkson's "Chemistry" is nominated this year for best pop vocal album. The album, released June 2023, followed her public split from Blackstock.

She has previously said the album tracks the story of their relationship — the bad and the good. She revealed in a June 22 interview with TODAY that she'd had a text exchange with Blackstock ahead of time about it.

“I don’t even remember why or how it happened, but I was like, ‘Hey, I didn’t just diminish us down to one (thing).’ You know what I’m saying? It’s all in there, the ride. The beauty is in there, as well. Now, there’s a lot of pain, but that’s what happens, for all of us.”

Kelly Clarkson at the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

This is not the first time Clarkson has been nominated in her years since winning "American Idol."

Clarkson's first single, "Miss Independent" from her first album was her first Grammy nomination. She first won a Grammy for her sophomore album, "Breakaway" and hit single "Since U Been Gone," for best pop vocal album and best female pop vocal performance.

She won her third Grammy, so far, for her 2011 album, "Stronger."

Her nomination for "Chemistry" is her 16th total nomination. Taylor Swift ended up winning the award for her album "Midnights."

Hosted by comedian and former "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah for a fourth year in a row, the 2024 Grammys are broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

SZA leads the list of nominees with nine nominations, with stars like Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monet and more also up for awards. Performers include Dua Lipa, Luke Combs and Joni Mitchell, among others.

