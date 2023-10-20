Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel: A timeline of their relationship

After more than a decade of marriage, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are still going strong.

Timberlake, 42, opened up about his enduring love for Biel, 41, in an Instagram post celebrating her birthday earlier this year, calling her “the most badass, most graceful, most gorgeous DREAM of a partner I could have ever wished for.”

“I’m so glad you were born, my love,” he continued. “And, I’m so lucky that you are choosing to do this thing called life with me. Aging like a FINE🍷!!!! I love you to the moon and back.”

Biel and Timberlake looked radiant at the 2010 Met Gala. Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in 2012, and they share two sons, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.

They may have recently celebrated their 11th anniversary, but their love story began years before they said "I do."

Here’s what to know about Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s relationship timeline.

Timberlake sensed there was 'just something about' Biel from the moment they met

Timberlake recalled his instant attraction to Biel in his 2018 book, “Hindsight & All The Things I Can’t See In Front Of Me.”

“When I met Jess, it was undeniable how beautiful she is,” Timberlake wrote in an excerpt shared by Entertainment Weekly ahead of the book's release. “We were at a surprise party in Hollywood at a speakeasy kind of a bar, a private club, and we were standing around in a group of people."

He added that he "made some sort of sarcastic comment, really dry."

"Nobody got it except her," he said. "She laughed, and I noticed, all of a sudden, and in the way where you wonder if a person’s like you, if they have a very dry, dark sense of humor, too.”

He said he and Biel didn’t exchange phone numbers that evening, but that he found himself thinking about her after they parted.

“Thoughts kept leaping into my mind: I’m kind of really interested in that girl,” he wrote in his book. “There was just something about that girl.”

Romance eventually bloomed between them when Biel came to one of his shows, and he gave her and her friends a ride in his tour bus.

“That was when we started talking on the phone,” Timberlake wrote. “We didn’t date at first. For about two weeks, we talked on the phone, because I was on tour.”

In 2007, they appeared to go public with their relationship. In January that year, they were spotted snowboarding together, and in October 2007 they attended a Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears game together in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Biel and Timberlake were spotted together on the sidelines at a 2007 Packers game. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

They kept their early relationship private

By 2009, the pair had confirmed they were together, but they mostly kept the details of their relationship away from the public eye.

Biel called the media attention around their relationship “weird and sort of bizarre to deal with” in a 2009 interview with the U.K.'s The Independent.

“You have to have a sense of humor about the whole thing," she said. "Honestly, I look at a magazine and they know more than I do."

She told Vogue in a 2010 story she didn’t “want to talk” about her relationship with Timberlake.

“I don’t feel the need to clear anything up. It’s the most precious thing that I have in my life, and I care about it so much that I don’t care about what anyone says or thinks,” she said. “I have just not addressed it in any real way, and I’m not going to. It’s mine. And I really like that about it.”

They briefly split in 2011

Biel and Timberlake separated for several months in 2011.

“Addressing the media speculation regarding Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s relationship, we are confirming that they mutually have decided to part ways,” their reps confirmed in a statement to People in March 2011. “The two remain friends and continue to hold the highest level of love and respect for each other.”

By the end of 2011, however, they were back together.

Biel said she had no idea Timberlake’s marriage proposal was coming

Timberlake popped the question to Biel in December 2011 in an unlikely setting.

“We were in Montana on a piece of property that we owned at the time. We had snowboarded all day. It was in the middle of the winter. Waist-high snow,” Biel recalled on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in May 2022. “We were (in) head-to-toe snowboarding outfits, hats, gloves, everything."

“And, all of a sudden, he gets down onto his knees and just sinks into the snow,” she continued. “And then he looks up at me and pulls out this ring.”

Biel described the proposal as “lovely,” “surprising” and “hilarious.”

They tied the knot in 2012

Biel and Timberlake got married in southern Italy on Oct. 19, 2012.

Their wedding, which Biel described to People as a “total fantasy experience,” included plenty of sweet moments — including when Timberlake serenaded Biel as she walked down the aisle.

“It was an original piece I wrote specifically for the evening and for her,” he told People.

They invited 100 guests to their wedding, according to People, including Jimmy Fallon, Andy Samberg and Timbaland.

Biel opted against a traditional white gown, choosing instead a stunning, pale pink organza wedding dress by Italian designer Giambattista Valli.

The couple welcomed their first son in 2015

Timberlake and Biel welcomed their first child, Silas Randall Timberlake, on April 8, 2015.

Biel opened up about being a first-time parent on TODAY in October 2015, calling it an “amazing, amazing experience” but also “the hardest job in the world.”

“I’ve never been more thankful and grateful to my own mother,” she said. “Oh, my gosh, I’m going to call her right after this actually and just thank her. What you have to do for your kid — it’s an amazing responsibility and the biggest joy ever.”

In a sweet Father’s Day Instagram post in 2018, Timberlake reflected on being a dad to Silas.

“The last 3 years of my life have brought more joy than I could ever imagine. Being a father is such a trip... an amazing discovery every day,” he wrote in the caption, in part.

“My son: it is my honor to be your Daddy. You make me feel a love that I didn’t know existed," his post continued. "I will ALWAYS be there... to pick you up when you fall, to lift you up when you are ready to soar, and to remind you that your humility will be your guide through this thing called life.”

Biel revealed in a 2017 interview on “The Tonight Show” that although Silas was still a toddler at the time, he was already channeling Timberlake’s style.

“(He’s) kind of like a mini-Justin,” she said of Silas. “It’s his style. He’s got, like, a daddy swagger. You know what I mean?”

In 2019, Timberlake issued a public apology about a 'strong lapse in judgement'

In late 2019, tabloid photos emerged of Timberlake holding hands with actor Alisha Wainwright, his co-star in the movie “Palmer.”

Amid media speculation around the photos, Timberlake shared a statement on Instagram.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” his post began. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

His statement continued, “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

The couple welcomed their second son, Phineas, in 2020

Biel and Timberlake welcomed their second child, Phineas, in the summer of 2020, but didn’t share the news publicly until much later.

“I had, like, a secret COVID baby,” Biel joked to Dax Shepard on the “Armchair Expert” podcast in 2021.

“It wasn’t like it was supposed to be a secret,” she continued. “It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left,” she added.

Timberlake confirmed the new addition to their family and revealed Phineas’ name in a January 2021 interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“He’s awesome and he’s so cute ... and nobody’s sleeping,” Timberlake said. “We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier.”

Timberlake shared the first public photo of Phineas, keeping his son’s face obscured, in a 2021 Father’s Day Instagram post.

“Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined,” he wrote in the caption. “Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!!!”

The following Father’s Day, Timberlake shared an adorable photo of his sons sitting on a piano bench.

“My two favorite melodies,” he wrote in the caption.

They have opened up about one way they keep their relationship fresh

Though they have been married for more than a decade, Biel has said that they still go out on dates with each other.

“Justin always says, he goes, ‘We cannot stop dating. We have to keep dating.’ That’s always what he says, and he’s right,” Biel said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in November 2022.

Timberlake and Biel shared a kiss at the 2018 Emmy Awards. Todd Williamson / Getty Images

She also said their relationship is based on a foundation of safety that still allows for growth and curiosity.

“It feels so, I don’t know, a combination of incredibly safe and, I guess, just deep understanding of another person,” she said. “But then also … the safety to adventure again and sort of be curious about the world, again, as a couple and as individuals. I mean, you have to keep working hard to make it fresh.”

They renewed their vows in 2022

As they marked 10 years of marriage, Biel and Timberlake renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony in 2022.

Although a vow renewal “sounds (like a) big deal … it was not,” Biel said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in November 2022.

“It was very intimate, it was very small,” she said. “A couple of our friends, and we literally barely put this thing together. We almost canceled it. We thought, ‘Oh, is this silly? Are we going to feel goofy doing this?’ And, actually, it was so moving. I felt like, ‘Wow, we’re really kind of, we’re going to keep doing this. Look at us.’ It felt really nice.”

They share a playful sense of humor

Another secret to Biel and Timberlake’s strong bond is no doubt their sense of humor.

Earlier this year, Biel delivered a pitch-perfect response to a meme involving her and her husband.

It all started when a social media user mistook Biel for Timberlake’s girlfriend.

“I don’t know who you are but your girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel. Congrats!” the user wrote to Timberlake.

Biel responded with a selfie of her and Timberlake on Instagram in May 2023 with the caption, “My boyfriend.”

“I know this sounds crazy but, will you marry me?” Timberlake commented on his wife’s post with a heart-eyes emoji.

Earlier this year, Biel also shared a cute video of Timberlake distracting her with his dance moves during a workout.

In a post for Timberlake’s birthday last January, Biel celebrated her husband’s sense of humor.

“Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all,” she wrote on Jan. 31. “The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you.”