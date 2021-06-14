Jessica Biel discusses the birth of her 'secret COVID baby'

Justin Timberlake made headlines earlier this year when he confirmed that he and wife Jessica Biel welcomed their second child, a son named Phineas, last summer.

Now, Biel is giving fans more details about Phineas' arrival, which happened nearly 11 months ago. "I had, like, a secret COVID baby," the actor, 39, joked to Dax Shepard on the latest episode of Shepard's podcast, "Armchair Expert."

"It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left," she added.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcomed "a secret COVID baby" in 2020. Christopher Polk / NBCU

The "7th Heaven" alum said she and Timberlake, 40 — who also share a 6-year-old son named Silas — had to readjust to having a newborn baby at home again.

"I forgot what happens," Biel said, laughing. "To you, as a person, as a human. With your partner, with your sleep schedule. I forgot. I'm happy we're 11 months in because it was serious."

Biel worried that coronavirus safety protocols might prevent Timberlake from joining her at the hospital for Phineas' birth. But luckily, the hospital's restrictions had changed and Timberlake was right by her side when their baby boy arrived.

"I think if I'd had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared," said Biel.

Having two kids is definitely a lot more work, she said, but it's also more fun.

"Someone said to me, 'Two is like having a thousand.' And that's exactly what it feels like," said Biel. "The balance of everything is very different and super hard.

"I mean, it's amazing. It's so interesting. It's so funny. The conversations I'm having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. Like, he's a real person saying the funniest stuff and he's so sensitive and tender. It's just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell," she added.

As for her sons' future, Biel said she'd prefer if Silas and Phineas didn't follow their parents into showbiz careers — though she's not the kind of mom who would ever "stifle a dream."

"My knee-jerk reaction is, 'Oh, God, no. Please, no,'" she said. "But then I look at these kids and I'm like, 'Oh s---, they're probably going to be musical. What are we going to do? Like, not let them play the piano or not let them take a voice lesson if that's their passion?'"

