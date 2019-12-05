Justin Timberlake makes public apology to wife Jessica Biel and family for holding hands with costar

Justin Timberlake made a public apology on Instagram Wednesday night to his wife, Jessica Biel and his family after reportedly being spotted out in New Orleans holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright.

According E! News, they were spotted out with the cast and crew in New Orleans when the photos were taken. E! reported multiple sources told them nothing was going on between the Wainwright and Timberlake, though one insider told E! Timberlake felt guilty about the incident.

The singer and actor posted an apology Wednesday, writing he normally doesn’t engage in the rumor mill, but felt like he had to say something.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he wrote. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

He went on to say he didn’t want to set a bad example for his son, 4-year-old Silas, who he shares with Biel.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake walk the red carpet together at the 70th Emmy Awards on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles. Dan MacMedan / Getty Images

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be,” he went on. “This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

In the movie “Palmer,” Timberlake plays a man just released from prison who goes back to his hometown and ends up striking up a friendship with a boy whose mother abandoned him. Wainwright plays a teacher who starts a relationship with Timberlake’s character, Deadline reported.

Timberlake and Biel, who celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary this year, have never been shy about expressing their love for one another. Earlier this year, Timberlake posted a touching birthday message to his wife on Instagram.

In October, he told "Entertainment Tonight" Biel has changed him in "so many ways."

He talked about how Biel supported him in 2018 when he had to cancel several shows due to a vocal cord injury.

"I think anybody out there, you know, you go through anything, to have somebody by your side to really go through it with you and get in the mud with you, so to speak, I'm sure you know what that's like," he told "ET."

He added at the time that he’s completely committed to Biel and could never go back to life before they were together.