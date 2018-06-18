Justin Timberlake pens sweet message to Silas: 'It is my honor to be your Daddy'

share tweet pin email

He's a successful singer, songwriter, dancer, producer and actor — but none of that can compare to the job that Justin Timberlake considers the most fulfilling of all.

First and foremost, he's a dad. And this year, Timberlake celebrated Father's Day with a sweet message for his 3-year-old son, Silas.

(Be sure to click or swipe through the post to see all the pics.)

"The last 3 years of my life have brought more joy than I could ever imagine," he wrote alongside a collection of photos of him and his little boy. "Being a father is such a trip ... an amazing discovery every day."

He continued, "My son: it is my honor to be your Daddy. You make me feel a love that I didn't know existed. I will ALWAYS be there..."

The "Man of the Woods" hit maker then addressed his fellow fathers.

"And to all the Dads out there: Keep on keeping on!" the 37-year-old added. "Our children are watching and listening more than we know! I'm celebrating you all today!"

And he wasn't the only one celebrating back home.

His wife, Jessica Biel, shared a tribute too, first to her own father and then to JT.

The actress praised her "amazing dad" writing that he "nurtured all my childhood and adulthood dreams."

She then expressed her love for her hubby, writing "And to my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man."

It's obvious that love is mutual. In fact, during a 2017 visit to "The Tonight Show," the 36-year-old mom said Silas adored his dad so much, he's turned into his mini-me.

"(Silas is) kind of like a mini Justin," she said. "It's his style. He’s got, like, a daddy swagger. You know what I mean?"