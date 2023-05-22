Jessica Biel reacts to Justin Timberlake’s ‘your girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel’ exchange

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are proving that the key to a successful relationship is a strong sense of humor.

Last week, Timberlake playfully responded to a social media user who mistakenly referred to his wife as his girlfriend. Now, Biel is also getting in on the fun.

On May 22, the 41-year-old shared a photo of herself and her hubby on Instagram and captioned the post, "My boyfriend." In the picture, the married couple poses for a silly selfie on a golf course as Timberlake sticks his tongue out for the camera.

Timberlake replied to his wife's post with the following cheeky comment: "I know this sounds crazy but, will you marry me?😍."

Biel’s followers got a kick out of the fun banter and took to the comments to share their reactions for the couple, who have been married since 2012.

“Hahaha the best! Your boyfriend looks kind of like that guy from that boy band *NSYNC!” one wrote. Another commented, “That’s hilarious 😂😂😂. Y’all are so cute 🙌❤️😍.”

As part of her post, Biel also shared her husband's TikTok video from last week. In case you missed it, the 42-year-old addressed the following comment in the hilarious clip: “I don’t know who you are but your girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel. Congrats!”

Showing off his signature sense of humor, the singer lowered his sunglasses and donned a serious expression in the video as he said, "Yeah, yeah ... yeah."

He also captioned the post, "From now on I’m only going by ‘Jessica Biel’s Boyfriend.’”