No one is sleeping at the Timberlake/Biel house these days, but for the best reason.

Justin Timberlake, 39, confirmed not only that he and wife Jessica Biel, 38, did in fact welcome a new baby boy in 2020, but he also revealed the name during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres: Phineas!

"He's awesome and he's so cute ... and nobody's sleeping," Timberlake said during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," set to air Monday. "We're thrilled and couldn't be happier."

This was the first time Timberlake spoke out about the new addition, although several of his friends couldn't help but gush about Phineas already.

"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon dished on the baby during an interview on "Entertainment Tonight" in November, saying he was "adorable and already funny." And former 'N Sync member Lance Bass said during another "Entertainment Tonight" interview that "the baby is cute of course, it's Justin and Jessica!"

Phineas joins 5-year-old brother Silas, and we can't wait to see if he shares the same curly locks as his big brother!