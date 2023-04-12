Here's how to watch the 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 live reunion

The last batch of "Love Is Blind" Season Four episodes air on Friday, April 14, with conclusions for the show's engaged couples.

During the "Love Is Blind" reunion episode on April 16, the cast will gather to talk about it. From Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds’ drawn-out breakup to Irina Solomonova and Micah Lussier’s “mean girl” label, there’s a lot to unpack.

For the first time in Netflix history, the reality show's reunion will air live. All five couples from the show’s dramatic fourth season — Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell, Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi, Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds and Paul Peden and Micah Lussier — will reunite.

During a live appearance on TODAY on April 4, “Love Is Blind” co-host Nick Lachey teased how the first live reunion would go down. He said he and wife Vanessa Lachey have the "same questions" audiences have, and said he planned to get some specifics about a certain love triangle.

Here's how to tune in.

When is the 'Love Is Blind' reunion?

Set your calendars.

“Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion” will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 16, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. This falls two days after the finale, which means we'll get answers soon.

How can I watch the 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 reunion?

The live event will be on Netflix. Starting at 4:50 p.m. PT/7:50 p.m. ET, a “Watch Live” red play button will be available on Netflix. Click the button will take users to a waiting room before the episode begins.

What if I can't watch the reunion live?

If you aren’t able to join on time, don’t worry! You can start from the beginning or jump into where the episode is in real time. You can also pause or replay the episode while it airs. Once the episode is over, it will be available for streaming on Netflix.

Submit all of your burning questions beforehand

Has Kwame Appiah's mom come around to her son being on reality TV? Does Irina haul an endless amount of birthday candles in her purse now?

Before the reunion goes live, viewers can submit questions for the cast to answer. Using the hashtag #LoveIsBlindLIVE on Twitter and Instagram, submit any questions you felt the show left open-ended.

Before the reunion, check here to vote on the questions you want Nick and Vanessa Lachey to ask.