Which couples get married in the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 finale?

Warning: Spoilers from “Love Is Blind” Season 4 finale.

Who gets married on Season Four of "Love Is Blind"? The question probably propelled your weekly tune-in, as the cast whittled down into engaged couples. In the finale, which dropped on April 12, we got our answers (before, of course, the reunion comes to shake things up).

Leading up to the weddings, Season Four of “Love Is Blind” was filled with plenty of surprises as viewers watched two couples call it quits before reaching the season finale.

By the time Episode 12 began, only four couples remained: Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, Micah Lussier and Paul Peden, Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown and Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi.

The first part of the wedding between Chelsea and Kwame kicked off halfway through Episode 11. Episode 12, which was released on April 14, begins with the final moments of Chelsea and Kwame’s ceremony before showing the three other couples and their dramatic conclusions.

Here’s a recap of which couples left the show as husband and wife and which pairs walked away brokenhearted.

Chelsea and Kwame

Do Chelsea and Kwame get married? Yes

In Episode 11, Chelsea puts on her wedding dress and meets Kwame’s sister, Barbara, for the first time before seeing her fiancé.

She's eager from the start. Chelsea arrives at the wedding venue with tears already in her eyes, eagerly waiting to say “I do.” She tells the cameras that the morning of her wedding day feels like being a child waking up on Christmas.

“I have been preparing my whole life to marry a man like Kwame,” she says.

Kwame later makes his way to their wedding venue through the pouring rain and welcomes his friends. He says he is ready to “dive into” being married. But, if he ends the day single, then he might purchase a ticket to Vegas, he jokes.

He adds that there was “no way” anyone could go on the show and not have “reservations” as they prepare to walk down the aisle.

Chelsea, however, doesn't seem to have those reservations. At the altar, she takes Kwame’s hands and tells him that hearing his voice instantly made her feel better.

“You are the jaguar to my moon. I am the moon to your jaguar. I love you and I’m ready for the most beautiful adventure of life with you as your wife, forever,” she says during her vows.

Kwame matches her intensity, expaining he did not write his vows beforehand because he wanted to tell Chelsea in the moment how he felt. “I just cannot believe that I am fortunate enough to stand across from somebody who is as captivating as you,” he shares.

After being prompted to reveal her decision, Chelsea says “I do,” as Kwame’s sister cheers from her seat. The episode ends on a cliffhanger before viewers learn Kwame’s decision.

As soon as Episode 12 begins, Kwame swiftly ends the suspense by happily saying “I do.”

The newlyweds share a kiss as their friends and family loudly celebrate their nuptials. Afterwards, they toast to “forever” and gush about being husband and wife.

“I love you so much,” they tell each other.

Micah and Paul

Do Micah and Paul get married? No

As she prepares for her ceremony, Micah reflects on her relationship with Paul and how they complement each other.

“He brings me down to Earth,” she explains to the cameras. “I feel like he makes me want to be my best self and that’s something that I’ve always wanted in a partner.” She describes the entire experience as “surreal,” before pointing out some of the obstacles they have faced in their short time together.

When Paul arrives, he says their journey has been “absolutely bizarre and beautiful.” He shares that he has fallen in love with Micah twice already, once in the pods and again when they met in person, so he has no doubt that love is blind.

During the ceremony, Micah shocks her fiancé and their guests by asking Paul to reveal his answer first.

“I love you,” he tells her. “But, I don’t think that we can choose each other right now. I think that we’re not there.”

With tears in her eyes, Micah says she predicted Paul would reject her and that she never felt “safe” in their relationship. As Paul starts to reply, she darts up the aisle. “What’s right for me is right for both of us,” he says and she tearfully runs away.

Paul follows her, but she begs him to leave. “Please, I don’t want you here. It’s too hurtful. It feels awful,” she says. He assures Micah he does love her before wondering whether he made the wrong choice.

In her final interview, Micah says, “I feel really broken. I literally feel like a disaster.”

Paul later explains that he did not feel like his love was always reciprocated. “To tell her ‘no’ destroyed me,” he says. “I struggled with … envisioning Micah as a mother. I think, for me, it was difficult for me to do. It’s just sort of a nurturing aspect that I think some people have.”

Tiffany and Brett

Do Tiffany and Brett get married? Yes

In comparison to the other brides, Tiffany seems to be the most at ease. She describes the day as “magical,” despite waking up a little nervous.

When reminiscing about falling in love with Brett in the pods, she becomes emotional. “His heart is so good and he cares about me so much,” she says.

Brett returns the sentiment when he arrives at the venue. He tells his friends that he does not have any reservations and is confident Tiffany is going to be his wife.

After receiving a blessing from Tiffany’s dad, Louis, Brett faces a slight hiccup when he tries on his suit. Brett is disappointed with the fit and decides to rush into town to have his pants tailored.

Everything is back on track when he is satisfied with the adjusted tailoring. In his crisp, all-white tuxedo, he stands at the altar and watches Tiffany walk down the aisle.

During her vows, Tiffany tells her fiancé, “Every stage in this process you have been consistently yourself. And that’s how I knew that I was in love with you. It wasn’t a physical thing, it was simply how you spoke to my soul. And I just want to thank you so much.”

Brett praises Tiffany for making him feel like a better man. “I truly feel that I have found my life partner in you,” he says.

They say “I do” and dance together before sharing a kiss.

Their dance party continues at the reception in the final moments of the episode.

“Here we are. Married as husband and wife,” Brett tells the camera as the two sit on the back of a vintage green car. Tiffany shows she agrees by putting two thumbs up and sticking out her tongue as they laugh together.

“I feel good. I feel at peace with everything. There is nothing that scares me about this man,” she says.

Bliss and Zack

Do Bliss and Zack get married? Yes

Bliss and Zack are the final couple to get dropped off at their wedding venue on the rainy Seattle day. Bliss is feeling both nervous and excited as she gets ready.

She acknowledges that Zack originally proposed to Irina Solomonova, but optimistically says that everything has led them to this moment.

Meanwhile, Zack gushes to his friends about the similarities he shares with Bliss. He marvels at how the two identify as owls and both being fans of Lee Ann Womack’s emotional ballad “I Hope You Dance.”

He also points out the problems they have faced, including his reaction to their different upbringings. When his friends ask if he has any concerns, Zack mentions that they just started dating. But he says he plans to take a leap of faith anyway.

As he begins his vows, Zack shares that he truly realized his feelings for Bliss when they broke up in the pods.

“It was when I said goodbye that I knew what I had lost,” he explains. “I felt it, but it was when you were gone that I knew I really loved you.”

He says he was lonely and sad without her. “You don’t have to tell me that you love me because you show me that you love me,” he says before recalling her making cupcakes for him in the pods.

During her vows, Bliss explains how the way Zack views the world is a great representation of their relationship. “You really believe in second chances,” she says. “You believe in seeing the best in people.”

She continues, “I’d never met someone like you before. You are everything.”

They both say “I do” and kiss as Zack dips Bliss.

During their reception, the two slow dance in front of their friends and family as “I Hope You Dance” plays. They later tell the cameras that they are planning a vacation.

“He owes me a vacation. Not Mexico,” she jokes. Zack agrees and says he plans to not return to the country anytime soon after his disastrous trip with Irina after leaving the pods.

The episode ends with them joyfully signing their marriage certificate.