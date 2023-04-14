Are Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski from ‘Love Is Blind’ still together?

Warning: Spoilers from “Love Is Blind” Season 4 finale.

Out of all the couples featured during Season Four of “Love Is Blind,” Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi had the most winding path to the altar. And after all that, do they end up together? That's the question!

The fourth season of the hit Netflix series began with Zack navigating a love triangle. He fell for both Bliss and Irina Solomonova in the pods. The 31-year-old lawyer ultimately decided to pursue his connection with Irina and ended his relationship with Bliss.

After Irina and Zack realized their relationship was not working, they called off their engagement. He rekindled his romance with Bliss and proposed to her in Episode Eight.

The 33-year-old program manager explained why decided to accept Zack’s proposal in a recent interview with TODAY.com. She said the two had sparks when they reunited.

In Episode 12, fans learned in the finale, which was appropriately titled “Eternal Bliss?", if she made the right decision or if the flame burned out.

Check out our recap of Episode 12 to see if the couple tied the knot.

Do Bliss and Zack get married in the 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 finale?

After teasing Bliss and Zack’s wedding in the episode title, “Love Is Blind” showed their ceremony last.

When their portion begins, Bliss arrives at the wedding venue and says she is feeling “very nervous but excited.” Her friends and sister listen as she recalls the instant connection between her and Zack despite their brief breakup.

Bliss says the initial separation made her question her faith in them, but she is happy they made it to their wedding day.

Zack sits down with his friends and explains a few of their similarities, like how he and Bliss both see themselves as owls. He also mentions them being fans of Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance.”

When Zack’s friend Kenny asks why the lawyer chose Irina over Bliss at first, he reveals that he actually wanted to propose to Bliss in the pods.

He says an argument with Bliss about their different childhoods made him change his mind. “I didn’t know how her family was going to react to me. I felt like she had been dismissive to kind of what I was saying,” he explains.

Although he worried about them being raised differently, he overcame his fear and enjoyed meeting her parents.

Zack says he recognizes the two have not known each other for very long. “But I think the reality is at some point you just gotta take the jump,” he says.

Meanwhile, Bliss tells her wedding party that she trusts Zack and believes he will be honest when they are standing at the altar.

Zack is shown putting on his suit and his “B” cufflinks, in honor of his fiancée, before his grandmother and sister arrive. They comfort him as he mentions how much he wishes his mother, who passed away, could have attended his wedding. “I know she’s watching,” he says.

As Bliss’s dad, Shah, prepares to walk his daughter down the aisle, he offers her some advice. “Never settle. No matter what,” he says. Mom Katherine shares more reassuring words.

While reciting his vows, Zacks says he first knew he loved Bliss when he told her goodbye. “It was when I said goodbye, that I knew what I had lost,” he explains. “I felt it, but it was when you were gone that I knew I really loved you.”

In return, Bliss praises Zack for how he sees the world. “You really believe in second chances. You believe in seeing the best in people,” she says, adding that his kindness makes him unique.

“I’d never met someone like you before. You are everything,” she concludes.

When it is time to reveal their answers, Zack says, “I love you so much, Bliss. I do.”

Bliss smiles and also responds, “I do.”

Zack then kisses and dips his bride as their friends and family applaud them.

“We have a vacation planned for sure,” Zack tells the cameras after.

Bliss quips, “He owes me a vacation. Not Mexico,” referring to his ill-fated trip with Irina before the two ended their engagement.

As their reception starts, Womack’s ballad plays in the background. Bliss and Zack glide around and touch foreheads during their first dance as husband and wife.

Bliss whispers, “I hope you dance,” repeating the song lyrics to her husband.

Before the episode ends, they both sign their marriage certificate and hold it up for the cameras to see.

“You are the best wife ever,” Zack says.

Are they still together now?

During her interview with TODAY.com, Bliss confirmed she knew that Zack was her person when they saw each other for the first time face-to-face.

“I didn’t come into it with any sort of expectation,” she shared. “I was willing to meet up with him because I felt like I could really trust this person.”

She added that they had an “intense chemistry” when they met. “I also really felt like I loved this person. I felt like this was my person,” she said.

More details will be revealed during the reunion on April 16.