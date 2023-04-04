'Love Is Blind' star Bliss explains what happened with Irina and 'cupcake fiasco'

The pods on “Love Is Blind” typically create some of the best moments on the show, and it lives up to expectations in Season Four.

During the first few episodes of the new season, multiple love triangles form, Tiffany Pennywell falls asleep when Brett Brown starts to profess his love for her and there are plenty of acoustic serenades that had some viewers pressing the mute button on their remotes.

One of the buzziest moments of the season is an interaction between cast members Bliss Poureetezadi and Irina Solomonova.

Brandie, Bliss, Irina, Kacia, Micah in Season Four of "Love is Blind." Netflix

Both contestants develop strong feelings for Zack Goytowski, a 31-year-old lawyer. On his birthday, which falls during the pods, Bliss, a 33-year-old program manager, decides to bake cupcakes for him. Irina forgets his birthday. Backtracking, Irina asks if she can take some of the candles that the program manager planned to use to decorate the desserts. Bliss denies her request with a firm "no."

Turns out there was more to the “cupcake fiasco” that rubbed Bliss the wrong way. She explains her reaction to TODAY.com.

“That wasn’t the only conversation I had with (Irina),” Bliss says, saying that the two had multiple interactions in the pods. “The morning of the cupcake fiasco, I tried to make peace with the situation. Then, she proceeded to use the ingredients to make herself food. They don’t show that part.”

Bliss says that is why she didn’t want to share her candles with Irina. The two had agreed to respect each other’s boundaries and not discuss Zack a few hours prior before the incident.

She says she tried to avoid being involved in drama on the show.

“I don’t like the feeling of trying to implement a competition or anything. I don’t compete for things. I don’t compete against other women. That’s just not how I work,” she explains.

Bliss confirms she has not seen Irina since they left the pods.

Despite her impressive baking skills and the similarities he shares with Bliss, Zack initially chooses to propose to Irina. But from the moment Zack and the 25-year-old business owner meet, they seem mismatched. In Episode Five, during their trip to Mexico, they both agree to end their engagement.

Zack returns to Seattle and reconciles with Bliss. The two briefly start dating again before he asks her to marry him. She says yes.

Zack and Bliss in "Love Is Blind," post reconsiliation. Netflix

Not all fans are convinced by their happy (for now) ending. Some are quick to point out Zack didn't choose Bliss first, saying the cupcakes fiasco should have given away, immediately, which of the two women was on Team Zack.

Bliss hopes viewers are not too judgmental of Zack and that they are understanding of the cast as the rest of the season unfolds.

“Just (allow) people to trust their intuition. People know what’s right for them. And (give) grace because we’ve all needed it,” she says.

Fans will have to wait until the next group of episodes from Season Four are released on April 7 to see if Bliss has truly moved past the break up in the pods and if Irina will make another appearance on the show.