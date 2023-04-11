Why is the music in 'Love Is Blind' always so literal? Let the creator explain

No, you aren't imagining things. Sometimes, the lyrics of the songs featured in the background of "Love Is Blind" Season Four do, indeed, match up nearly word-for-word with what the cast members are saying.

Take an interaction in Episode One between Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown in the pods. As Tiffany tells Brett she can see a future with him, the song "Be the Future” by Billion$ plays. The lyrics echo her words: "So be the future with me / You and me, you and me / You and me will be the future."

"Someone on TikTok made a joke about love is blind playing songs with lyrics describing exactly what’s happening in the scene and now I can’t unhear it," one user wrote on Twitter.

The examples go on. As Jackie Bonds cries and tells Marshall Glaze she’s sorry, the lyrics, “Tell me that you’re sorry / we’ll make up tomorrow” from Aaron Kellim & Faith Richards' "Before We're Leaving Here" play. When Tiffany calls Brett her person, the song "My Person" by Meron Addis, featuring the lyrics "my person" play, like clockwork.

The trope has become a meme, with TikTok users creating spoof hyper-literal music.

So, is this just a coincidence? We found out from the creator of "Love Is Blind."

'Love Is Blind' creator Chris Coelen explains the music choices

Chris Coelen, creator and executive producer for “Love Is Blind,” says that while sometimes song lyrics uncannily align with show's dialogue, the convergence isn't intentional.

Still, he says he and music supervisor John Ernst are asked about the show's lyrics constantly.

"John has talked about how sometimes he’s asked if we have musicians locked in the basement coming up with lyrics to match particular moments or lines of dialogue,” Coelen tells TODAY.com in an interview.

“And the answer is, of course, no, we don’t,” he says.

In early seasons of the show, Coelen would personally go in and pick out cues he felt would accentuate what was happening in the scene. Now, he says, well-seasoned “Love Is Blind” editors make music choices themselves, sourcing from a slew of artists.

Instead of purposefully matching lyrics to scenes when choosing music for the show, Coelen says the show's producers use music — both instrumental and lyrical — to paint an emotional scene.

“It’s trying to match the emotion, the drama, the comedy, the conflict, whatever the feeling of a particular scene,” he says. “Music helps the viewer; it helps us and helps me to lean into whatever’s going on in the scene.”

If it's not on purpose, why do the 'hyper-literal lyrics' happen? Coelen has a theory

Unlike other reality shows, which lean on clips of music, Coelen says, "Love Is Blind" tends to play longer chunks of song.

“Our show just lets songs play versus having a quick burst of something,” he says. “Personally, I love getting into the song. Our show is also a great place for exposure for some of those artists, which is terrific.”

Although the alignment of lyrics and dialogue may not be intentional, Coelen says it's "fun" when it happens, and so editors don't reel it in.

“Sometimes when it happens it can be fun to really accentuate something and take it over the top,” he says. “Sometimes it just helps to underline something in a scene, and we have a bit of fun with that, sometimes it’s a bit less noticeable.”

The point of the music is to tell the couples' stories

Coelen says music is used to illustrate the couples' journeys — and this season, no song did that better than "I Hope You Dance" by Lee Ann Womack, which became Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski's unofficial anthem.

In the pods, both Bliss and Zack bonded over their love for the inspirational song, both envisioning it as their first wedding dance.

"I think this is the song of the season, for sure. I don't think there's any question about that," Coelen says.

"I think that (the song) speaks to what we want to do with all of the music. It's to help tell their story. ('I Hope You Dance') is the perfect example of our being able to use music that meets the moment," he adds.