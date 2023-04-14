Warning: Spoilers from “Love Is Blind” Season Four finale.

If there was one couple fans were rooting for since the first episode of “Love Is Blind” Season Four, it was Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown.

Tiffany, a 37-year-old client lead recruiter, and Brett, a 36-year-old design director, connected immediately in the pods. They were able to open up to each other about their careers and their pasts. Brett also shared a heartbreaking story about the untimely death of his older brother.

The two faced few obstacles in their journey, aside from the funny moment in the pods when Tiffany accidentally fell asleep as Brett shared he was falling in love with her.

Brett, who was initially upset and confused, left their date and Tiffany later realized what happened.

Do Brett and Tiffany get married in 'Love Is Blind'?

“I was definitely nervous to talk to him the next day to see if he forgave me and just to see how we can move past that,” Tiffany shared in a recent interview with TODAY.com.

He quickly forgave her and their connection grew in every episode leading up to the finale.

Read the Episode 12 recap below to find out if Tiffany and Brett’s story had a happy ending.

Despite the gloomy weather, Tiffany begins her wedding day with a sunny disposition. She tells the cameras that the moment feels “magical.”

“When I first woke up this morning, I was freaking out a little bit,” she shares. “I get in my way sometimes and I overthink. And this is the day where I just need to trust my instincts.”

She chokes up as she remembers falling in love with Brett in the pods. “His heart is so good and he cares about me so much,” she gushes.

Tiffany says her intuition hasn’t led her in the wrong direction so far and she has faith that everything will work out. She mentions that Brett must be the perfect man for her because he makes her so emotional.

Brett arrives with his tuxedo in hand and says Tiffany is “everything” he has been searching for.

“I feel ready. I feel good,” he tells his friends when they point out he looks nervous. Brett explains that being on “Love Is Blind” is “intense,” but he does not have any doubts that Tiffany is the right woman for him.

However, Brett is battling some difficult emotions. He explains to his groomsmen that his older brother was a few months away from getting married before he died.

“Seeing that happen to somebody that you love and knowing that that’s a possibility, I just fear that something like that could happen to one of us,” he says. Brett shares that going through that tragic time helped him realize how short life can be. The design director praises Tiffany for making him feel like a superhero.

Louis, Tiffany’s dad, stops by and asks Brett if he is ready for a lifetime with his daughter. Brett confidently assures his future father-in-law that his parents taught him what commitment means.

He asks Louis for his blessing and the proud dad says, “You got it. I believe she feels the same way about you.”

Everything seems to be going well until fans finally see the stressful moment that the show had been teasing since the first group of episodes were released on March 24. Brett becomes frustrated when he realizes his suit does not fit properly.

“This should be a day of no surprises,” he tells his brother and friends. “This should not happen. This is avoidable. I could’ve done this myself. There’s no excuses. Period.”

He does not want to settle on his special day. So, less than two hours before his wedding starts, Brett leaves the venue and visits a tailor. As Lucia, a local tailor, starts working on his pants, Tiffany, unaware that her fiancé isn’t on the premises, shows off her wedding dress to her friends. With 30 minutes to spare, Brett tries on his tailored pants and confirms they fit perfectly.

When he returns to the venue, Brett is greeted by Marshall Glaze, who decides to attend the wedding despite his recent breakup with Jackie Bonds. “You are such an important part of Tiffany and I’s story,” Brett tells Marshall.

Marshall expresses his gratitude and says he has been rooting for Tiffany and Brett since the beginning.

He continues, “I’m not going to lie to you. It’s a little hard. You know, seeing what could have been. But I’m here for you. I’m happy for you and I’m happy for Tiffany.” The two friends embrace and say they love each other.

Before walking his daughter down the aisle, Louis tells Tiffany that he knows Brett is a good guy.

Brett wipes away tears as he watches Tiffany glide toward him. “You look beautiful,” he says as she becomes emotional as well.

When the officiator surprises Tiffany by mentioning her falling asleep in the pods, Brett laughs and jokes, “I’m never going to let you get over that.”

The rain picks up as the two begin their vows. “Every stage in this process you have been consistently yourself. And that’s how I knew that I was in love with you. It wasn’t a physical thing, it was simply how you spoke to my soul. And I just want to thank you so much,” Tiffany says through sobs.

Brett shares that he doubted the process would work before he felt Tiffany’s love. “I truly feel that I have found my life partner in you,” he says. “You are just a beautiful person inside and out and that’s why I fell in love with you.”

They both agree to get married and are pronounced husband and wife.

After being introduced as Mr. and Mrs. Brett and Tiffany Brown to the crowd, they toast to “now and forever.”

The newlyweds say they cannot wait to start their lives together. Tiffany then whispers,” We’re going to the bridal suite and we’re going to get it on real quick,” as Brett laughs.

Are Tiffany and Brett still together now?

They haven't given an update — but Brett wrote a loving Instagram post about Tiffany the days before the finale. We'll find out during the reunion!