The Oscars are back! Read on to find out how to watch the 96th annual ceremony on March 10.

Capping off awards season, the Academy Awards will see nominees from critically acclaimed movies like Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" and Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" go head-to-head.

A night honoring the best in entertainment, the awards show will also have lots of it: Performers include Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for their "Barbie" song, "What Was I Made For?" and Becky G for "The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot". Most anticipated, perhaps, is Ryan Gosling reprising his role as Ken for the "Barbie" anthem "I'm Just Ken".

Presenters include “Barbie” stars Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, who are both nominated. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, stars of the highly anticipated movie “Wicked", will also appear.

Jimmy Kimmel will return as host for the second year in a row.

Stop by for TODAY.com's live blog to catch up on the event. Below, find out how to watch.

What day are the 2024 Oscars?

The 2024 Oscars air on Sunday, March 10.

What time do the Oscars start?

Read this carefully, because there is a time change. The event starts, this year, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than normal.

How long are the Oscars? When do they end?

The Oscars are scheduled to run for about three and a half hours, so until 11:30 p.m. ET or 7:30 p.m. PT.

How to watch and stream the 2024 Oscars.

The ceremony will air live on ABC.

If you’re looking to stream the ceremony, you have options. First, you can log in to ABC.com using your cable provider, or go to ABC's website.

Those without cable can access the show through platforms with live TV add onsHulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV. To watch for free, these services offer a free trial.

How to watch the Oscars red carpet pre-show

Oscars coverage begins hours before the ceremony, with options on both E! and ABC.

Over on E!, starting at 2 p.m. ET, co-hosts Justin Sylvester, Zanna Roberts Rassi and Nikki Garcia will discuss what's to come on "E!’s Brunch at the Oscars."

Starting at 4 p.m. ET, E! will begin airing red carpet interviews, hosted by Laverne Cox.

ABC's Oscars pre-show, "Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!" starts at 1 p.m. ET and spans three hours.

ABC's official red carpet interview show, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, starts at 6:30 p.m., half an hour before the ceremony kicks off.

Who is nominated for a 2024 Oscar?

Read on for a list of some of the most anticipated categories, and see all of the nominees here.

Best picture

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Actress in a leading role

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Actress in a supporting role

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”