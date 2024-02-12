Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo bring Glinda and Elphaba to life in 'Wicked' first look trailer

A first look trailer for “Wicked” premiered during the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, giving fans their first real look at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.

The stars have been teasing their “Wicked” performances on social media for a while now, but this is the first chance to see Grande and Erivo in action as Glinda and Elphaba.

The teaser trailer begins with Erivo’s haunting solo rendition of the first few lines of one of the musical's best-known songs, “Defying Gravity,” which begins with the lyrics, “Something has changed within me … Something is not the same.”

“Defying Gravity” was first performed by Idina Menzel when the Broadway musical first opened in 2003, which in turn was a loose adaptation of Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.”

The teaser trailer did not appear to feature any vocals from Grande, but it included plenty of footage of the “Thank U, Next” singer as Glinda, complete with her signature pink gown and magical floating bubble.

There were also glimpses of Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldblum as the sinister Wizard of Oz.

“The best way to bring folks together is to give them a real good enemy,” the wizard says ominously near the beginning of the trailer.

Grande and Erivo also shared the teaser trailer in a joint Instagram post, and many fans were beside themselves in the comments.

“This looks incredibleee!!! cant wait to make it my whole personality,” one person commented.

“YESSSSS CYNTHIA! Go, baby, GO!” another person wrote.

“CAN NOT ELPHING WAIT!!!!” another fan commented.

Others shared their excitement at seeing Elphaba’s character with braids.

“CANNNNOT. as soon as i saw her braids!!!!!!!! SKIN IS SHAKINF,” one person commented.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming “Wicked” adaptation, including casting details and release dates.

Who is starring in the upcoming 'Wicked' movie?

Erivo, who won a Tony and Grammy for her role in the Broadway revival of “The Color Purple,” stars as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her green skin.

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the first teaser trailer for 2024's "Wicked." Universal Pictures

Erivo reflected on what the role of Elphaba meant to her in an Instagram post in January.

“The universe will take things away to make space for the grand gifts it has waiting for us. THIS moment, this film, these people, this cast, this crew, this director, my Glinda, were the Grandest gift I could ever have asked for, and I am eternally grateful for the chance to bring you This Elphie,” she wrote in the caption. “I hope when you meet her, you’ll love her as much and as fiercely as I do.”

Grande co-stars as Galinda, later Glinda the Good, who forges an unlikely friendship with Elphaba when they are both students at Shiz University in the Land of Oz.

The role of Galinda/Glinda was originated by Kristin Chenoweth in the 2003 Broadway production.

Friends for good. Universal Pictures

Grande reflected on her experience on the “Wicked” set in a heartfelt Instagram post last year.

“savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda (although she’ll be with me irrevocably, forever). she shows me so many new things every day,” she captioned a lengthy Instagram post, which included a blurry photo of her standing beneath a rainbow.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer also shared her gratitude for the opportunity “to hold my brilliant twin flame / sister Cynthia’s beautiful, green hands every day… to work in the safest, most beautiful and loving, biggest-yet-most-intimate/tiny-feeling spaces…”

Yeoh also stars in the upcoming film as Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Shiz University, and “Bridgerton” actor Jonathan Bailey stars as the Prince Fiyero.

Goldblum will tackle the role of the Wizard of Oz. While he comes across as a menacing character in the teaser trailer, Goldblum revealed that in real life, he was the one who felt intimidated on the set of “Wicked.”

“I shouldn’t talk about it, but I was shooting one day, and I found myself tearing up in fear, a childhood fear came back to me,” he said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last March, explaining that growing up, he had had a nightmare involving a “very scary queen/witch.”

The upcoming adaptation will also feature newcomer Marissa Bode as Elphaba’s younger sister, Nessarose, and Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Nessarose’s love interest, Boq.

“Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang and “Harlots” star Bronwyn James will also appear as Galinda's friends, Pfannee and ShenShen.

The “Wicked” movie will also feature a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by “The Greatest Showman” actor Keala Settle.

When does 'Wicked' come out?

The upcoming cinematic treatment of “Wicked” is a two-film adaptation.

Part one of "Wicked" is set to come out on Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving.

The second part is slated for release on Nov. 26, 2025, according to Deadline.