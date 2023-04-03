Ariana Grande is telling fans about the "healing' experience she's been having on the set of the movie "Wicked."

Grande stars as Glinda in the two-part movie adaption of the hit Broadway musical. On April 3, the singer and actor, 29, opened up in a candid Instagram message about how she's "savoring" every moment of filming.

"halfway. savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda (although she’ll be with me irrevocably, forever). she shows me so many new things every day," Grande wrote next to a blurry photo of her posing in front of a rainbow.

"i am so grateful, i don’t know what to do or say… to be here in Oz where everyday is a life changing one… to be feeling, learning and growing so much at such a disarming speed… to feel so much love around me, to begin each day before the sun is up and to end after it sets…," she continued.

Grande included a shoutout to co-star Cynthia Erivo, who stars as Glinda's enemy-to-best friend Elphaba.

"to hold my brilliant twin flame / sister Cynthia’s beautiful, green hands every day… to work in the safest, most beautiful and loving, biggest-yet-most-intimate/tiny-feeling spaces," she wrote

The "Thank U, Next" singer also mentioned the movie’s "brilliant" and "compassionate" director, Jon M. Chu (“In the Heights,” “Crazy Rich Asians”), whom she called her “other Ozian best friend.”

Like the Broadway musical, which originally starred Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, "Wicked" the movie is inspired by Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.”

Playing Glinda, Grande wrote in her post, was “transforming and healing parts of me that i never knew needed it.”

“forgive me for this most cancerian, rambly post,” she added.

The Grammy said she wanted to express gratitude to those involved in the production while she was in the midst of it. "words don’t suffice," she wrote, "but i suppose i just wanted to (attempt to) share a little."

"i hope this isn’t all a dream because as present as i am attempting to be, it sure does feel like one," she gushed. "happy halfway to this most beautiful crew. my fellow Ozians. my heart will be stuck here forever."

Erivo responded to Grande's post, writing, "My sweet sweet sister. I love you so so much, this time has been so transformative, I can not imagine my life without you in it!! More beautiful days in Oz ahead, and more in our lives !!! Stuck with me!! 💚💚💚"

The movie's star-studded cast also includes Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode and "Saturday Night Live" star Bowen Yang.

"Wicked" the movie is scheduled to hit theaters in late 2024.