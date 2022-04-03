Cynthia Erivo teases upcoming 'Wicked' movie musical with Ariana Grande

The movie adaptation of "Wicked," first announced in 2016, is becoming a reality.

Last November, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were cast to play the musical's leads: Enemies-to-best friends Elphaba and Glinda, roles were originated by Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.

And at the 2022 Grammys red carpet, Erivo gave to E!'s Laverne Cox more details about the highly anticipated project.

Erivo said for the audition, she had to sing all “the big ones" from the musical. Specifically, Elphaba’s powerful songs “The Wizard and I,” “Defying Gravity,” and “For Good.”

She also teased her upcoming partnership with Grande, both on-screen and off. Of all the songs (including the, well, popular song "Popular,") Erivo is most looking forwarding to singing the duet "For Good" with Grande.

The song speaks to Glinda and Elphaba's strong, unexpected bond. “When we get to sing that, it will be a very special moment for us," Erivo said.

Cynthia Erivo will play Elphaba in "Wicked." Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

"Wicked" is a reimagining of "The Wizard of Oz," inspired by Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West."

In the musical, Elphaba — better known as the Wicked Witch of the West — develops a challenging, ever-evolving friendship with Glinda the Good Witch.

Given that friendship is the cornerstone of "Wicked," Erivo and Grande have been developing own relationship outside of their characters. On the SAG Awards red carpet in February 2022, Erivo told Cox about how they have been preparing for the roles.

“Ariana and I have been meeting and chatting and talking and building our own relationship because we know that it’s a sisterhood and we want to be ready and prepared to be there for one another,” Erivo told Cox, per People.

The two "Wicked" stars have also been hanging out frequently. “It’s the most delightful thing ever,” Erivo said. “We sat for like three hours on the floor of my house and just chatted and talked about everything.”

"Wicked" will begin filming in June 2022, per the Hollywood Reporter. For now, we'll listen to the "Wicked" soundtrack ... and imagine Grande and Erivo hanging out and singing show tunes.