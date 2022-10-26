Ariana Grande just made an announcement on social media: She has a pair of “new earrings.”

While that’s what the singer wrote in the caption accompanying an Instagram photo posted on Oct. 26, her fans didn’t miss the photo's real reveal: Grande just debuted a blond 'do!

The former “Voice” coach is technically wearing a set of pearl earrings in the pic, but the star of the photo is Grande’s newly ash-blond hair.

"blondiana just shattered the internet," fan and past Team Ariana singer Sasha Allen wrote in the comments that followed the post.

Another admirer called Grande "A BLONDE DIVA."

And more than one cheered on the star for entering her "GLINDA ERA!!!!"

There may be a reason behind Grande's color change — and the last comment is a good guess.

Grande, who has a long history of trying out different hair colors and styles, has been cast as Glinda in the film adaptations of the Broadway musical "Wicked."

Historically, Glinda the Good Witch — a role made famous by Kristen Chenoweth — has been played by actors with blonde hair. Grande's transformation would be fitting.

There's more evidence the color change is "Wicked"-related. Two weeks prior to her blond debut, Grande shared a set of photos from the cast rehearsals on Instagram, including a pic of her alongside her co-star Cynthia Erivo, who's set to play Glinda's frenemy, Elphaba.

Over the summer, Deadline reported that principal filming on "Wicked" was set to begin in November, meaning the late October timing of Grande's new look seems right on schedule.

But fans will have to wait a lot longer before they can see the final result of filming. "Wicked" will be released as two films, with the first one set to debut Dec. 24, 2024.