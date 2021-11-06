From one Glinda to the next!

Kristin Chenoweth congratulated Ariana Grande in a touching social media post after it was announced that the pop singer had been cast as the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the forthcoming "Wicked" movie. Broadway star Cynthia Erivo will portray Elphaba, better known as the Wicked Witch of the West.

The highly anticipated film is an adaptation of the beloved musical retelling the classic story of "The Wizard Of Oz." No other casting has been announced yet, but the film will be directed by "In the Heights" and "Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M. Chu.

Chenoweth, who originated the role on Broadway in 2003, shared a nostalgic post on Instagram that proved Grande’s casting was kismet.

The first photo of the carousel was a screenshot of a tweet Grande shared in December 2011.

"Loved seeing Wicked again…amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole," wrote Grande at the time.

The second shot was a black and white throwback photo of Chenoweth posing for a photo with a young Grande.

"I’m not sure if I’ve ever been this proud," Chenoweth wrote in the caption. "From the very first day I met you (swipe to see!!), you were destined for this role. Congratulations @arianagrande! The best Glinda you will be with @cynthiaerivo by your side 💗💚 I love you!!"

The 28-year-old responded in the comments, writing that "words don’t suffice."

"i love you more than i can say, i always have and always will. and her. thank you for holding my hand," Grande continued.

Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana Grande attend the press junket for NBC's 'Hairspray Live!' at NBC Universal Lot on November 16, 2016 in Universal City, California. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

The film’s casting received another stamp of approval from an original member of the "Wicked" cast: Idina Menzel, who originated the role of Elphaba in the Broadway production alongside Chenoweth, congratulated Erivo and Grande after the casting was confirmed.

The actor shared a screenshot on Instagram of a tweet where Chu announced that Erivo and Grande would be starring in the movie musical.

"Congrats to two amazing women," Menzel wrote in the caption. "May it change your lives for the better forever and ever as it has for us. So much love. @cynthiaerivo @arianagrande 💚💖."

Grande, Erivo, and Chu all shared photos on Instagram of the emotional moment when the director told the two actors that they had officially gotten the roles. In screenshots shared by Chu, both Erivo and Grande appear to cover their faces in shock as they react to the news.

The two leads exchanged floral arrangements with personal notes attached to congratulate one another, sharing snaps of each within their personal Instagram posts celebrating the news.

"'Pink Goes Good With Green,'" Erivo’s note to Grande began. "Congratulations Miss A. The Part Was Made For You. I Look Forward To Sharing This Musical Journey With You. Love, Cynthia."

"Dear Cynthia," Grande wrote in her note to the Tony, Emmy, and Grammy award-winner. "Honored doesn’t even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz. All my love, Ari."

Erivo is no stranger to the stage. The accomplished actor starred in the Broadway revival of "The Color Purple" in 2015 and won a Tony Award for her performance as Celie, the show's lead. In addition to her stage career, she was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance as Harriet Tubman in the 2019 biopic, "Harriet."

Grande previously starred in Nickelodeon's "Victorious" and its "iCarly" joint spin-off, "Sam & Cat." She is currently a coach on this season of NBC’s "The Voice." In 2008, Grande starred in the Broadway musical "13." The longtime "Wicked" fan also tackled her own rendition of "The Wizard and I" during a 2018 PBS Halloween special.