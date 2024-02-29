Here's who's performing at the 2024 Oscars

Some of the biggest names in entertainment will perform live during the 2024 Oscars.

On Feb. 28, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced a list of musicians and actors expected to perform during the televised ceremony for the 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 10.

All five songs nominated in the best original song category will be performed live during the ceremony — yes, including "I'm Just Ken," with Oscar-nominated "Barbie" star Ryan Gosling taking the stage to belt out the song.

Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, Becky G and more hitmakers will also perform during Hollywood's biggest awards ceremony, which will be emceed for the fourth time by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Read on to learn more about the live entertainment at the 2024 Oscars.

Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson, 'I'm Just Ken'

Ryan Gosling, who is nominated for a best supporting actor award this year for his role as Ken in director Greta Gerwig's blockbuster "Barbie" movie, will tap into his Kenergy to sing "I'm Just Ken."

The three-time Oscar nominee will perform the song alongside Mark Ronson, who co-wrote the song with Andrew Wyatt.

Ronson and Wyatt previously won an Oscar in 2019 for co-writing "Shallow" for "A Star is Born" with Lady Gaga and Anthony Rossomando.

Gaga and her co-star and director Bradley Cooper made headlines for performing a surprise duet of the song during the Oscars ceremony that year.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, 'What Was I Made For?'

Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish will team up with brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell to perform their haunting "Barbie" track “What Was I Made For?"

The sister-brother duo have previously performed twice at the Oscars in recent years. In 2020, the pair performed the Beatles' "Yesterday" during the show's in memoriam segment. They returned in 2022 to perform their Oscar-winning song "No Time to Die" from the James Bond film of the same name.

Jon Batiste, 'It Never Went Away'

Grammy-winning jazz musician Jon Batiste will perform the soulful "It Never Went Away" from his Netflix documentary "American Symphony." The former “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” bandleader wrote the song with Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Dan Wilson.

In 2021, Batiste won an Oscar for best original score for Disney-Pixar’s “Soul." He shared the award with his fellow composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Becky G, 'The Fire Inside'

Pop star Becky G, a five-time Latin Grammy Award nominee, will take the stage to sing "The Fire Inside" from the biographical comedy-drama "Flamin’ Hot," directed by Eva Longoria.

Songwriter Diane Warren, who wrote "The Fire Inside," has been nominated over a dozen times in the best original song category.

Scott George and the Osage Singers, 'Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)'

Musician and composer Scott George and the Osage Singers will perform the powerful “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from the Martin Scorsese-directed "Killers of the Flower Moon."

George is the first member of the Osage Nation to be nominated for an Academy Award.

The 2024 Oscars will air live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET on March 10.