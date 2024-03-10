2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party: Live updates on the best looks

Stars will be dressed to the nines as they arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party March 10, one of the most coveted viewing and after parties in Hollywood.

Some will arrive to the Vanity Fair party to watch the 2024 Oscars together. Others, who actually attended the ceremony, will attend the Beverly Hills venue, perhaps with their their golden statues in tow.

For the ninth year in a row, the Vanity Fair Oscar party will be held on the grounds of the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Variety reports.

So, who scored a ticket to this year’s bash? Read updates throughout the night to find out who made an appearance, and what they wore, below.