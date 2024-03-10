2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party: Live updates on the best looks

Stars will be dressed to the nines as they arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party March 10, one of the most coveted viewing and after parties in Hollywood.
Some will arrive to the Vanity Fair party to watch the 2024 Oscars together. Others, who actually attended the ceremony, will attend the Beverly Hills venue, perhaps with their their golden statues in tow.
For the ninth year in a row, the Vanity Fair Oscar party will be held on the grounds of the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Variety reports.
So, who scored a ticket to this year’s bash? Read updates throughout the night to find out who made an appearance, and what they wore, below.
About this year's 30th anniversary theme
The exclusive annual event celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.
Ahead of the fete, Variety spoke to architect Basil Walter, who has overseen the design of the party for years, and creative director and designer Will Cooper about planning the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party months in advance.
Although they couldn’t share too many details, Walter revealed that “over 1,000 people” attend the soiree every year.
He also confirmed that the theme this year features red and gold. “I think it being the 30th year, the idea of creating a classic, nostalgic look at Hollywood was an important element,” he said.
Cooper added, “I think there was that balance of how do you celebrate 30 years, but also be modern at the same time. So it was kind of a given that it was going to be red. It’s the most classic.”
What is the Vanity Fair Oscar party?
The magazine Vanity Fair hosts the annual bash, which sees celebrities of all types gathered the night of the Oscars.
Some, who are not attending the Academy Awards, come early to watch the ceremony. Those who were at the ceremony arrive later on, typically wearing a different outfit.
The Vanity Fair Oscar party is one of many after parties, including Elton John's Oscar viewing dinner and after party.