90-year-old Joan Collins stuns and delights Emmys viewers: 'Ageless. Timeless. Gorgeous'

Joan Collins is proving once again that age is nothing but a number.

The former “Dynasty” star made a dazzling appearance at the Emmys Jan. 15. Social media users couldn't get over how fabulous she looked.

Collins, 90, turned heads on the red carpet in a sequined light blue gown with cape detailing. The star paired the elegant frock with matching gloves and shoes, bedazzled earrings and a bold lip.

Joan Collins at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. Robyn Beck / Getty Images

Social media users were quick to comment on Collins' youthful glow.

"Joan Collins is NINETY. She looks good!" one X user wrote.

Another shared the following thought: "Not me googling 'Does Joan Collins have a skincare line?' — 90, looking sequined, snatched & as fabulous as when she was on Dynasty."

Joan Collins looked stunning on the red carpet. Allen J. Schaben / Getty Images

Many social media users said that the star, who presented an award with Taraji P. Henson during the show, hasn't seemed to change since her heyday.

"Did the #Emmys teleport the 80s Joan Collins because that woman has not changed at all," one X user wrote.

One fan suggested that the actor had been “preserved in salt," while another described Collins as "ageless. timeless. gorgeous." One deemed her an "actual goddess."

Taraji P. Henson and Joan Collins at the Emmys. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Naturally, lots of folks were curious to hear all of Collins' aging tips and tricks.

"God dang, can someone give me Joan Collins secrets to staying young? 90 years old where?" one commented.

"Ok what kind of vampire diet is Joan Collins on? Girlfriend is 90!!" another wrote.

Could Collins be a time traveler? One X user certainly thinks so.

"Joan Collins #Emmy presenting at 90 looks fantastic. And she was in the Star Trek time travel episode. Just saying," they wrote.

Many viewers were left humbled by the star's youthful appearance and one made the following joke: "How does Joan Collins, at almost 91, look better than me, at almost 36?"

Ahead of the Emmys, she posted a photo on Instagram of her stretching her leg out completely while on the back of a whirring boat, wearing an all white ensemble.

The star recently told the Guardian that she has steered away from cosmetic procedures. She chalked her skin up to moisturizer and staying out of the sun.

"I’ve had nothing done. I couldn’t do all that. First of all, I’m needle-phobic. It was my mother who told me to moisturize and use night cream. I told my two girls and both of them have fabulous skin. And stay out of the sun," she said.