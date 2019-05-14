Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 14, 2019, 9:00 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

For "Beverly Hills, 90210" fans, watching trailers for the show's highly anticipated revival is joyous — but we can't help feeling emotional over the absence of the late Luke Perry.

For the show's stars, it's much the same.

"Luke was a huge part of our ’90210′ family, and personally Luke was a very large part of my life. So, it’s obviously very difficult to do this without him," Jason Priestley told the Associated Press Tuesday at an event promoting the new series, titled "BH90210."

Priestley and original co-stars Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling are all reviving their '90s characters for the new series.

But Perry, who died in March after suffering a massive stroke, will be missing.

"It’s difficult. He was a good friend of mine,” shared Ziering.

Luke Perry died on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke. FilmMagic

Though Perry's tragic death rocked his former his co-stars, they've kept his memory alive on the revival's set.

"He’s been with us every step of the way," said Garth.

"BH90210" cast members Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth and Brian Austin Green attend the 2019 FOX Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park in New York City on Tuesday. Getty Images

As for what to expect from the new series, Priestley explained it won't be a continuation of the original "90210," which ended nearly 20 years ago.

Instead, the show's stars will play comedic versions of their real selves, and their iconic "90210" characters.

“The show is comedic drama, very, very heavy on the comedy side," he explained. "It’s a scripted, fake reality show that follows Jason Priestley and Ian Ziering and Jennie Garth, all of us trying to get a reboot of ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ made, and what that entails."

“Very much like ‘Episodes.’ A little bit of ‘Arrested Development’ thrown in there. A little bit of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ thrown in there. But very much in the vein of those shows," he added.

Earlier in the day, Fox released a funny new trailer for the revival featuring the show's stars hearing the "90210" theme song in the most unlikely places.

And, last week fans got to see another preview trailer of them gathering together for their first table read.

"BH90210" premieres on Wednesday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET.