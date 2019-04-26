Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 26, 2019, 10:15 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Erin Clements

Brenda is back!

Fox announced Friday that Shannen Doherty will be joining its much-anticipated "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot, in which the original cast members play "heightened versions of themselves."

Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling have already signed on for the upcoming series, titled "BH90210."

"Yes it’s official," Doherty captioned a playful throwback photo of the old gang together. "The real question is.... will we still be rocking those outfits."

Spelling was quick to celebrate the news of Doherty's return, sharing a gallery of photos showing the four West Beverly ladies together.

"It’s OFFICIAL...ALL the OG 90210 girls will be together again!" she wrote on Instagram.

Garth also posted a nostalgia-inducing '90s photo.

Earlier this week, Garth and Spelling took to social media to share excitement over their "90210" makeovers, as they gear up to reprise their roles as Kelly Taylor and Donna Martin.

While little has been revealed on the storylines of the revival, a press release for the show offered the following description:

"Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Shannen, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a 'Beverly Hills, 90210' reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast — whom the whole world watched grow up together — attempts to continue from where they left off?"

"BH90210" is set to premiere this summer.