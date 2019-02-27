Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 27, 2019, 8:34 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

We’re one step closer to that “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot.

On Wednesday, Fox released a teaser of the new show — expected to run for six episodes — that doesn’t offer much in terms of plot, but will surely excite the series’ rabid fan base.

In the 10-second clip, images of Beverly Hills appear while the words “guess who’s coming home” flash over the screen before a spruced-up take on the iconic theme plays.

The new “90210” will premiere this summer and feature longtime stars Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling playing heightened versions of themselves as they attempt to sell a reboot of their beloved drama.

"Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a 'Beverly Hills, 90210' reboot up and running,” Fox says in a statement.

“But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast — whom the whole world watched grow up together — attempts to continue from where they left off?"

It’s unclear if Shannen Doherty or Luke Perry will appear.

The cast has not been shy about spreading the word of the new "90210."

"This Summer... so excited to be working with all these good people again!" Priestley wrote.

"We’re coming HOME! @90210onFOX returning this summer to @FOXTV," Spelling gushed.

"We’re back! Beyond excited," Carteris beamed.

"We’re coming home!@90210onFOX returning this summer to @FOXTV," Garth wrote.

"I could not be more excited to bring 90210 back to television with my friends and former classmates!" Ziering captioned his post.

The original "Beverly Hills, 90210" ran for 10 seasons before ending in 2000. A spinoff premiered in 2008 and lasted for five years.