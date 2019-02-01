Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 1, 2019, 10:26 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

It's a Walsh come true!

Tori Spelling has announced there will be a “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot.

“It’s confirmed,” the actress told “Access” on Friday. “We’re doing a new '90210.'”

What can fans expect of the reunited West Beverly Class of '93?

“It is the OG crew back together and we’re playing heightened versions of ourselves,” Spelling said. “The fans will be pleasantly surprised though, because we will intercut that with scenes from the show. So it’ll be a whole ensemble cast playing a heightened version of themselves. Almost everybody.”

"Beverly Hills, 90210" ran from 1990-2000. Alamy

That “almost everybody” line makes us wonder who won’t be returning, so Spelling shed some light on who'll be involved.

She said Luke Perry, who previously said he'd be up for a reboot, is tied up with his role on “Riverdale,” so he “will do as many [episodes] as he can do. But almost the whole original cast.”

Spelling said there’s no official word on Shannen Doherty, although she did add, “If she’s watching, we would love to have you do it.”

As for what the show will look like, Spelling told E!'s "Daily Pop", "Think 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' episodes, in an hour long show, and we're all playing heightened versions, so it could be fictional, it could be non-fictional, people will have to guess. And then we will have pop-ins, because we're behind the scenes trying to do the reboot."

Fans shouldn't have to wait too long, either. "It'll be 2019," Spelling said.

“Beverly Hills, 90210” was a staple of ‘90s TV and ended a decade-long run in 2000. It spawned another spinoff in 2008, which ran for five seasons.

Rumors of an original “90210” reboot have been swirling for weeks after several of the show's stars were spotted getting coffee together.

As for this new version? Count us in. We’re just going to run out and pick up a slice of fresh peach pie from The Peach Pit, first.