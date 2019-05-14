Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 14, 2019, 12:43 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

The highly anticipated "Beverly Hills, 90210" revival is still three months away, but there's good news for fans who just can't wait.

Get a glimpse of the old gang in a new teaser trailer right now.

In the brief promo for "BH90210," the seven returning leads — Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling — are seen going about their respective mornings when something suddenly grabs their attention.

A really catchy something.

Priestley's alarm clock, Doherty's meditation chimes, Spelling's coffee maker and even Garth's blow-dryer emit an unmistakable riff: the opening bars of the classic "Beverley Hills, 90210" theme song!

Shannen Doherty wakes up to a few familiar notes in the new teaser trailer for "BH90210." FOX

But is this simply a group of actor's hamming it up for a tempting tease of the upcoming fun, or is this actual footage from the reboot?

It's impossible to know.

That's because the new take on the series comes with one big twist: The stars aren't just returning for a redo of their '90s characters, they're playing "heightened versions" of themselves as they try to get a revival run off the ground.

"The premise of this show, it's about the characters behind the characters," Garth recently revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "It's inside the lives of people that lived in those shoes for those 10 years, and it's about them coming back together. It's really hard to do that show justice in a reboot, so we didn't want to even try. We wanted to come at it with a totally different, fresh perspective, while still honoring the show and paying homage to all the characters that the fans are going to really love."

And, as Garth confirmed at the time — and as the new teaser trailer suggests — the original music is returning in "BH90210," too.

Hear it for yourself when the show premieres on Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.