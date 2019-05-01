Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 1, 2019, 4:45 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

They're not back at the Peach Pit yet, but the cast of "Beverly Hills, 90210" is back together as they prepare for a highly anticipated return to the small screen.

And we have proof — thanks to one cast member in particular.

Gabrielle Carteris, aka Andrea Zuckerman from her old West Beverly High days, just posted a sneak peek reunion pic from the first table read for the "90210" reboot.

"Working hard!" she wrote alongside the shot, which revealed the old gang seated in front a few "Ep. 101" scripts. "Can’t wait to show you what we’ve been up to!"

The photo features Carteris, Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh), Tori Spelling (Donna Martin), Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh) and Brian Austin Green (David Silver) together again and ready to get the show started.

And Carteris isn't the only one teasing the fun.

Ziering posted a close-up of the script, writing, "Da na na na.... I think you know how this one goes."

He was, of course, referring to the original ear-worm theme from the show — which may or may not be making a return, too

But the real mystery is about that script itself, which Garth also shared with her fans and followers. However, in her post, she dubbed it "not the real one."

That could be a big hint!

Rather than rehearsing a read for the first episode, which is set to premiere this summer, they could be reading on-camera for the first episode of the show within a show.

Welcome to the potentially confusing plot twist to come.

In "BH90210," the cast won't simply play their characters from the past; they'll also portray alternative versions of themselves as they try to bring those characters back to TV.

"Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a 'Beverly Hills, 90210' reboot up and running,” Fox revealed in a statement in February. “But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself."

Well, as long as they eventually make their way to the Peach Pit, it should all work out just fine.

Fans will see for themselves soon enough.