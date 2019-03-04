Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 4, 2019, 8:15 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

As news of Luke Perry's tragic death spread on Monday, his current and former co-stars took to social media to pay their respects.

The actor, who was 52, shot to fame playing bad-boy heartthrob Dylan McKay on "Beverly Hills, 90210" in the 1990s.

Former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Luke Perry died Monday at age 52. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

More recently, he was one of the stars of the CW's critically lauded "Riverdale" series, playing Fred Andrews, father of Archie Andrews.

Gabrielle Carteris was one of several "90210" stars to express condolences and share their heartfelt memories of Perry.

"I am absolutely heartbroken," she said in a statement. "Luke was a tremendous force in the lives of so many. He was a very sensitive soul who was kind, generous and he fought for the underdog. He was a strong voice and an advocate who will be so missed by all who knew him. He has left his mark — never to be forgotten. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans around the globe."

Ian Ziering posted a tribute to Instagram.

"Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to you, he deserves it," he wrote.

Actress Christine Elise, who played Emily Valentine on "90210," shared a photo of herself with Perry and co-star Jason Priestley.

"With the heaviest of hearts, I am stunned and devastated to tell you that Luke passed away. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who knew him and the millions who love him. RIP, dearie Luke. Your time here was far too short," she wrote.

Emma Caulfield Ford, who filled the role of Susan Keats on the prime-time drama in the mid-'90s, wrote that she was "heart sick" over the loss of Perry, calling him an "angel and a friend."

Paul Johansson, who had a recurring role as John Sears, wrote, "You will be missed dear friend. My heart is broken."

"My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family," wrote actress Molly Ringwald, who currently plays Perry's wife on the CW series "Riverdale."

The writers of "Riverdale" called Perry "a joyful and vibrant soul."

"You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend," they tweeted.