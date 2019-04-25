Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 25, 2019, 5:14 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

New episodes of "90210" are just months away, and Kelly Taylor and Donna Martin already look picture-perfect with their new Beverly Hills-worthy 'dos.

And, no, the year isn't 1990.

Stars Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling are just ready to roll for the reboot of the classic teen drama that's headed to the small screen this summer.

"Do blondes really have more fun?" Garth teased in a post on Instagram. "Kelly and Donna are back! Had a day of beauty yesterday with my girl @torispelling!"

The first photo in the set she shared (click or swipe to see them all) showed off her blonder and suddenly longer locks. The 47-year-old wrote also added a note of thanks to the color and extension artists behind it all.

Spelling shared a series of happy shots from their makeover session, too, and raved about being back to her Donna Martin-best.

"As most of you know I never smile with teeth... but yesterday was a confidence booster on so many levels!" the 45-year-old wrote. "Being at the #dphuehouse getting a #90210 makeover with my off camera and on camera BFF was such a fun, empowering, and amazing experience!"

Even the style stars behind their ready-for-reboot looks chimed in about the experience, with colorist and "Beverly Hills, 90210" fan Justin Anderson calling the day a "'pinch me' moment" in his career, and they all shared more shots of the big reveal.

No word as to when or if their old-and-new-again co-stars will get character makeovers, too, so fans will just have to tune into the reboot to see how Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green look when they go back to their old TV digs.

But when the show debuts on Fox this summer, the familiar looks will be joined by some not-so-familiar plot twists.

For instance, they'll be playing themselves in addition to their old West Beverly High alter egos.

The new "90210" will feature all the stars playing versions of themselves as they work to make a reboot happen. In other words, it'll be a show within a show with a pinch of quasi-reality in the mix.

“Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a 'Beverly Hills, 90210' reboot up and running,” Fox revealed in a statement in February. “But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast — whom the whole world watched grow up together — attempts to continue from where they left off?"

We'll know soon!