May 8, 2019, 8:36 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are dishing about what fans can expect from the new "Beverly Hills, 90210" revival.

The actresses opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the new series — called "BH90210" — and explained that they've reunited with original cast members Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green to create a kooky new kind of reboot.

Put simply, the dramedy will follow along as the original cast members try to film a "90210" reboot.

"The premise of this show, it’s about the characters behind the characters. It’s inside the lives of people that lived in those shoes for those 10 years, and it’s about them coming back together," explained Garth, who teamed with Spelling to help create the series.

In an unusual twist, Spelling noted, the actors will all play "heightened versions" of their real selves, and their iconic "90210" characters.

How would Garth and Spelling describe the "heightened" versions of themselves?

"Worse," Garth said, laughing.

"I think definitely everyone was wanting to poke fun at themselves and poke fun at the image that other people have of them," Spelling shared.

In many cases, elements of the actors' real lives will make their way onto the show.

For example, Garth's character is "a woman in her 40s in a multiple-marriage situation, dealing with teenage girls, dealing with Hollywood, being in the limelight again and facing all those fears that were there when she was a young girl," said the actress.

"It’s sort of tapping into a lot of my, um, therapy I guess," Garth added, laughing. "I’ve been studying this character for years!"

One beloved star who'll be missing from the new series is Luke Perry, whose tragic death in March squashed fans' hopes of seeing him play sensitive bad boy Dylan McKay again.

"Tori and I had certainly had conversations with him specifically about this. And he was into it," Garth shared.

While the new series will do its best to revisit landmarks from the original series, the actresses can already guarantee fans will see a "new version" of the Peach Pit.

"What would be next after Peach Pit: After Dark?" Garth asked.

"It would be Senior Community Center," joked Spelling. "Peach Pit Senior Center."

Fox just announced that "BH90210" will premiere Wednesday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET. The network also released a new teaser for the show, which you can watch in the video above.